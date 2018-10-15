Goring make progress

HAMBLEDEN crashed out of the Berkshire Trophy Centre Intermediate Cup at the first round stage after going down 4-1 at MAIDENHEAD TOWN RESERVES last Saturday.

The home side took the lead from the penalty spot before doubling their advantage midway through the first half.

Hambleden fought back strongly and halved the deficit at the start of the second half when Jonny Openshaw converted a cross at the near post. However, an own goal saw the visitors lose the momentum and the hosts added a fourth as Hambleden threw men forward. A late consolation from Ben Rackshaw was not enough as Maidenhead progressed to the next round.

GORING UNITED progressed to the second round of the John Fathers Junior Shield following a 3-2 win at NORTH BROUGHTON. Mark Pearson and Michael Holloway netted in the first half for the visitors while Daniel Reynolds scored the third in the second half.