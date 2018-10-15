Barklem is visitors’ hat-trick hero in derby day triumph

HUGH BARKLEM scored a hat-trick as HENLEY TOWN secured all three Division 1 points in their derby match at SC UNITED.

The Bishopswood side had the first real chance of the game when a short back pass fell to the feet of a United striker whose shot was matched by a fine save from Charlie York to keep the scores level.

Soon after Henley started to dominate the game and found themselves a goal up when Tom Chaplin’s corner was met by Barklem who headed home.

Henley continued to create chances and were rewarded with a second goal when Harry Douglas’s first time cross found Barklem who again headed home from close range to make it 2-0.

Just before half-time Henley were pegged back when United’s Callum Parr-Jones went on a mazy run and finished well into the bottom right-hand corner.

Henley went 3-1 up when a Sam Earl through ball found Barklem who finished with a low shot to complete his hat-trick. Henley could have found themselves further ahead but they were denied by some fine close range saves from the home goalkeeper.

Late in the game United were awarded a penalty when Aaron Attfield was adjudged to have been fouled and, from the resulting spot kick, he scored to make it 3-2.