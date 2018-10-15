Messias save sends Hawks through

AFC HENLEY HAWKS U12s came from 2-0 to eventually overcome FINCHAMPSTEAD MAVERICKS U12s in the Plate Competition at Jubilee Park on Saturday morning.

The Mavericks, who play their football in the division above Henley, went 1-0 up after 14 minutes.

Jenson Lea had a shot saved just a minute later for the hosts while Leo Schlaefli made some good through balls to Harry Graham up front.

Mikey Dowling gave another solid performance as captain at centre back while Harry Graham did a good run towards the end of the first half, looking determined to level, but his shot was blocked.

There was constant danger from Lucas Wilson on the left wing who ran tirelessly throughout while a shot from George Acock was saved.

The Hawks brought on Oliver Duncan in defence at the start of the second half and there was some good build-up play and passing from Daniel Flowers, Conor Quinn and George Acock. The Mavericks threatened at the other end of the pitch with keeper Max Messias making a good save.

Play was moving from end to end with both sides looking dangerous but it was the Mavericks who scored next on 39 minutes.

Minutes later fluid passing from the Hawks saw Lea pass through a ball to Acock who took his opportunity and slotted home to reduce the arrears to 2-1.

The Hawks were now in their stride with Louis Catlin taking the centre back role for the last quarter and making some solid clearances allowing Dowling to push forward. A series of good moves and corners saw the Mavericks under pressure. Graham passed through a great ball to Lea who quickly passed it on to a well-positioned Dowling who chipped the keeper to equalise.

Lucas Wilson pulled off a good defensive clearance while Messias provided a safe pair of hands to keep the scores equal. Graham nearly sealed it with a free kick that was blocked just before the final whistle.

Dowling was unfortunate not to get his second goal seven minutes into extra time while Daniel Flowers returned to his role at the back and he, along with Louis Catlin, pulled off some great clearances to keep the Mavericks at bay.

After a well fought extra time, it came down to five penalties each and then sudden death.

Lea, Graham and Catlin all scored with the Mavericks replying each time to make it 3-3. George Acock took the fourth and the ball bounced in off the left post with the Mavericks equalising again despite Messias getting a hand to the ball.

Schlaefli made it five out of five for the Hawks before Messias saved the Mavericks’ final kick to send the home side through to the next round.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U9s eased into the next round of the League Cup after running out 8-1 winners at WINDSORT YOUTH OSPREYS TITANS.

Henley started strongly and managed to win possession with Harry Biggs working the ball quickly down the right wing. This led to a concerted attack on goal with shots coming from Lorenzo Nicoletti-Dowd and Freddy Estornel.

Windsor fought back and pushed into the Henley half taking a shot on goal and forcing Charlie Cooper to make the first of several heroic saves.

Back in control of the ball, the Hurricanes made a good break into the Windsor area with Estornel finding an opening and converting a shot on goal with his left foot to take Henley into the lead.

Towards the end of the first quarter, the home team won a free kick just outside the box which they scored from to make it 1-1. The second quarter opened with Henley on the offence and the continued attacking play in the Ospreys half pushed them to concede a free kick, taken by Josh Ashford and his cross into the area was neatly chipped into the back of the net by midfielder Isaac Walmsley.

The goal of the match was scored by striker Leo Palmer as he lobbed a shot from midfield, sailing over the keeper’s arms and into the goal.

Henley continued to perform well in the third quarter with some fine build-up play coming from Nicoletti-Dowd through to Estornel then on to Palmer for his second goal. A solo run from Charlie Cooper, now playing in midfield saw him dribble past several of the Windsor players and poke the ball cleanly home for goal number five for the Hurricanes.

After winning the ball in the final quarter Archie Butlin made a good run through the opposition half and scored his first of the match. This was followed by another goal from Palmer giving him a hat-trick and making it 7-1. The final goal of the match came from defensive midfielder Corben Galloway as he took it from his own half through the Ospreys defence and into the back of the net with a great left-footed shot.