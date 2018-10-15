Taplow hit back to deny hosts first win of season

HOME side WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW moved up to third place in the Premier Division following a 0-0 home draw against RICHINGS PARK last Saturday.

In an uneventful match Woodcote dominated possession but couldn’t find the elusive goal. Kane Robert made a smart save in the first half while the Richings Park keeper saved from Johnny Adey and Simon Grant.

In Division 1 ROTHERFIELD UNITED went down to an 8-2 defeat at the hands of visitors ELDON CELTIC.

Injuries to stand-in keeper Mark Compton and striker Darren Scott derailed the home side in the opening stages.

Eldon took an early lead before the injuries which was cancelled out by Tom Candish. The visitors took a 3-1 lead into the break and piled on the misery in the second half as Rotherfield couldn’t cope with the pace in Eldon’s attack.

Scott Brown pulled back a late consolation goal for Rotherfield, his first of the season, after Eldon had a player dismissed for dissent.

WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES maintained their unbeaten start in Division 2 with a 2-1 win at RICHINGS PARK RESERVES with Jos Millar and Elliott Harper netting for the visitors.

Elsewhere in the division WARGRAVE ran out 3-2 winners at MARLOW UNITED RESERVES.

Both teams played out from the back before Wargrave started to take control and pressed the Marlow defenders who started with a 3-5-2 formation.

Wargrave took the lead through Joe Wigmore with his third goal of the season after good work from Graham Bettes and Stuart Moss.

Marlow made it 1-1 with a long range effort before Wargrave went 2-1 up at half-time after Cal Alliston smashed home from close range.

Gregg Smith made it 3-1 after the break as Wargrave took control and started creating chances.

Marlow had a late push to try to rescue a point and scored their second of the match with just seconds remaining. In Division 3 HENLEY TOWN had to settle for a point as they were held to a 2-2 draw at the Triangle Ground against TAPLOW UNITED A.

The home side took an early lead when a Charlie York ball over the top found Nico Cheesman in space to unleash a powerful finish. Henley went 2-0 up when the Taplow goalkeeper sliced a kick that fell to the feet of Nick Holzer whose low shot found its way in off the post.

Shortly after Taplow were awarded a penalty when a Henley defender was adjudged to have pulled down a United attacker. The visitors scored from the spot to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Early in the second half Taplow made it 2-2 when they broke free and their winger pulled the ball across the box for their striker to finish from close range. Henley did have some chances to win the game but couldn’t find the winning goal.

Elsewhere in the division GORING UNITED RESERVES crashed to a 4-1 home defeat against MAIDENHEAD TOWN A.

HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT side slipped to the foot of the Division 4 table after going down 8-2 at BERKS COUNTY ROVERS.

A depleted Henley side were trailing 5-0 after 30 minutes before Tom Baskerville managed to curl home a goal for the visitors. Soon after Berks County Rovers netted again to make it 6-1 at half-time.

A change of system in the second half saw Henley much improved. The hosts extended their lead before Henley created four good chances before Sean O’Reilly netted for Henley to make it 7-2. In the final minute Rovers netted again to complete the scoreline.