Red Kites hit top spot

HENLEY TOWN stormed to the top of the Division 1 table last Sunday thanks to a 4-2 win at LOXWOOD PARK RANGERS.

The visitors took the lead when a Dan York through ball fell to the feet of George Carder who beat three Loxwood defenders with pace and good feet before firing his low and well-directed shot into the bottom right corner.

After 10 minutes Henley found themselves 2-0 up when an Arron Finch lofted pass found Dan York who again outpaced the defence and finished with a powerful strike.

Soon after Henley were 3-0 up when a first time through ball by Sam Earl released Thomas Chaplin in space down the left wing where he ran into the box and finished low in the middle of the goal.

On the half-hour mark Henley made it 4-0 when a Harri Douglas corner found York on the edge of the box and his powerfully hit strike sailed into the top left corner.

In the second half Loxwood hit back when a long throw in wasn’t dealt with and their striker tapped in from close range.

Loxwood pulled it back to 4-2 when another long throw in came into the box and found a midfielder whose well-timed front post header went in.