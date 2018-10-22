Hurricanes get the better of Hotspurs in derby clash

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U18s went down to a 4-2 defeat at FRIMLEY GREEN BOYS’ AND GIRLS’ YOUTH U18s on Saturday.

Frimley’s first goal came in the fifth minute when Henley failed to challenge a high cross into the box from a corner. By the time the second and third goals had been conceded Henley were on the ropes.

The second half started better for Henley, and with more pace and better passing, were able to take control of the match early on. Again it was another goal from a corner that saw Frimley take a four-goal lead. As the half progressed the game opened up and it was a series of runs down the channels, notably from Ethan Pearce on the left, which allowed Henley to threaten.

Henley pulled back a goal in the 65th minute when Pearce’s pass to Jake Jones was crossed to Harry Green who drove the ball in to the top corner of the net.

The Hurricanes netted a second minutes later when Pawel Kaczorowski put the ball past the keeper, following a string of passes which started from the defence. Henley were reduced to 10 men following Will Lebeau’s knee injury later in the half.

Following a good start to the season AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U14s slipped to a 7-0 home defeat against ASCOT ACES U14s.

Despite a battling opening quarter, with solid play from Hotspurs’ defence and midfield, Ascot got a foothold in the game with two long-range strikes.

A quick third goal just after the break really sealed Hotspurs’ fate. The hosts had their moments of neat build-up play, orchestrated by Charlie Watts in midfield, but strong defending by Ascot prevented strikers Horsley and Carle making an impression.

Solid performances from player-of-the-match Daisy Morgan and fellow defenders Will Veran and Johnson impressed for the hosts. Late Ascot goals gave a very one-sided look to the game, on a day when Hotspurs efforts were not rewarded.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U12s crashed out of the East Berks FA Cup as they lost 5-2 away to BRACKNELL TOWN U12s.

The Hurricanes, kicking downhill, got off to a bright start, passing the ball around well. Left winger Oliver Colvin was the first to unpick the Bracknell backline as a good through ball was just about dealt with by the home defence.

Man-of-the-match Luca Thomson was having one of his best games for the Hurricanes putting his body on the line as he blocked and headed clear everything that came his way. Captain Olly Saunders also had a good game as he organised the Hurricanes with his technical nous and know-how. It was against the run of play that Bracknell took a fortunate lead as a cross-come-shot flew in at the back post.

One quickly became two which was harsh on the visitors but they fought back well. Tom Atkinson was running down the right wing and was tripped on the edge of the box as he earned the Hurricanes a free kick. Striker Finnbar Scott stepped up to rifle in a sweetly struck shot from 20 yards to make it 2-1 on the stroke of half-time.

In the second half Bracknell broke through and scored twice in quick succession to make it 4-1. Tom Bonser was pushed up front to try and get the Hurricanes back in the game and this bore fruit immediately as he sent Scott away down the middle and he notched his second to make it 4-2. All hopes of a late rally were dashed as the hosts scored immediately to make it 5-2.

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U12s held league leaders PINEWOOD PUMAS U12s to a 2-2 draw at Jubilee Park.

Hotspurs started strongly with an early attack from striker Dexter Harris. The Pumas countered but were unable to breach the Hotspurs defence of captain Lucas Hendley and Harry Wildgoose, who were solid throughout the game.

Renewed pressure paid dividends with Henley getting the breakthrough when debutant George Khairallah threaded a neat through ball to Tom Francis who scored with a left-foot shot. The second half started at a high tempo with play moving from end-to-end. Good build-up play and passing from Will O’Hagan and Freddie Formon led to a shot from Max Cranstoun forcing a good save from the Pinewood keeper.

The visitors took the lead with a long ball from the keeper finding the Pumas forward who scored with a fine strike.

Pressure from the home side led to a free kick on the left side of the attacking half, which was cleanly struck by Taro Finch and headed past the visiting keeper by Khairallah to level the score.

With both sides now looking for the winning goal, Hotspurs keeper Ben Palmer denied the visitors with a number of fine saves with Lucas Hendley and Harry Wildgoose awarded jointly the man-of-the-match award.

AFC HENLEY HAWKS U12s slipped to their second league defeat of the season as they went down 4-2 at home against PINEWOOD PREDATORS U12s.

The Predators were very strong upfront and raced into a 3-0 lead after 14 minutes.

The Predators kept keeper Max Messias busy and he was instrumental in stopping the score from creeping up any further, making three good saves supported by Daniel Flowers making a clearance. The Hawks started to regain their composure and make more inroads into the Predators’ defence. Jenson Lea took a curling shot from distance on the right that went narrowly wide. A corner from Harry Graham was followed by a tap from Jess Reed that forced a save from the visiting keeper.

As play moved back towards the Hawks goal Flowers stepped in and sent it back into the mix with a good ball that was passed amongst three players before finding Lucas Wilson who fired home.

Soon after Leo Schlaefli found himself in space after running on to the ball from the halfway line where he took a moment and took a an arching shot that narrowly missed the waiting goal.

The Hawks opened the second half in a stronger manner and the passing between Acock, Jamie Halliwell, Lea and Wilson up front causing problems for the Predators.

Man-of-the-match Halliwell made a run on goal but couldn’t find the net while the Predators countered following a goal kick and managed to net again making it 4-1.

Quinn made some key saves in the final quarter ably assisted by Catlin, Reed and Graham who kept the Predators in check with Mikey Dowling tracking up and down supporting both attack and defence.

Following a goalmouth melee, Messias managed to put the ball in the back of the net a minute before full time to make it 4-2.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U9s ran out 6-2 winners in their derby clash with AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U9s.

The Hurricanes started well with some good possession and early chances for Josh Ashford and Charlie Myers, but good goalkeeping kept the score goalless.

The Hurricanes took the lead when a Corben Galloway dribble and shot took a deflection off a Hotspur’s defender into the net.

The Hotspurs hit back when a quick break through the middle ended with Decardi-Nelson sweeping the ball home from the edge of the penalty area to make it 1-1 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was to turn out to be the defining quarter of the game. The Hurricanes started strongly and quickly went 2-1 up with a powerful shot from Galloway after a good move down the right. This soon became 3-1 when Harry Biggs found the bottom corner. Both Galloway and Biggs continued to have attempts at the Hotspurs goal and both scored again to make it 5-1.

The third quarter started with more Hurricanes pressure, Freddie Estornel forcing a save before a powerful cross from Myers was turned into his own net by a Hotspurs defender to make it 6-1.

The fourth quarter was keenly contested with the Hotspurs gaining momentum and they made it 6-2 when a cross from the left was turned in from close range.