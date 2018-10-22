Openshaw’s the hat-trick hero as side hit top spot

WARGRAVE were forced to settle for a point as HURST RESERVES hit back late on to secure a 3-3 draw in Saturday’s Division 2 clash at the Recreation Ground.

Following a scrappy first half Wargrave started moving the ball better after 20 minutes and took the lead through Sam Wild. Callum Alliston made it 2-0 at half-time.

Hurst had the better of the second half although Wargrave still looked dangerous on the counter attack. Hurst made it 2-1 from long range before substitute Adam Hawkins made it 3-1 heading home from a corner.

Hurst scored a scrappy second goal before leveling from the penalty spot with five minutes to go.

HAMBLEDEN moved to the top of Division 3 following a comprehensive 6-0 win away at GORING UNITED RESERVES. The first half started fairly even with chances being created from both teams. After an upslope battle, near misses and good saves from the young home team keeper a free kick was slotted in from Johnny Openshaw giving Hambleden the lead at the break. Hambleden took full advantage of the sloped pitch in the second half netting two early goals from Nick Ellis and Openshaw. Goals from Rhydian Grange, Sandor Varga and Openshaw completing his hat-trick completed the scoreline to give Hambleden their first away win of the campaign.

HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT side remain rooted to the bottom of Division 4 and still searching for their first win of the season after going down to a 5-1 defeat against BERKS COUNTY ROVERS at the Triangle Ground.

The first half saw few chances from either side but it was the visitors who found the back of the net twice to take a 2-0 half-time lead.

The second half saw more goalmouth action from both sides but it was the visitors who increased their lead.

Henley pulled it back to 3-1 through Rowan Stacey before creating several more scoring chances, the best of which seeing a shot cleared off the line.

With Henley pushing to reduce the arrears Berks County Rovers scored twice in the last five minutes to wrap up the scoring.