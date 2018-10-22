Rotherfield march on thanks to Scott’s fifth goal of season

ROTHERFIELD UNITED knocked visitors HENLEY TOWN out of the Oxfordshire Intermediate Cup at Bishopswood on Saturday.

In a game of two halves Rotherfield struggled with the windy conditions in the first half and Henley used it to their advantage by playing direct football, with blistering pace on each flank.

The visitors took the lead inside 15 minutes when a clearance was charged down and fell kindly to debutant Daniel Chalfont, who slotted past the retreating Bees defenders.

Rotherfield were back on terms almost immediately when Karrl Clark fired in a low free kick. The tie swung back in Henley’s favour when a cross from the right by Nico Cheesman was turned in by Nick Holzer. The visitors could have extended their first half lead but for two fine saves by Chris Ross who was making his first appearance of the season for Rotherfield.

The hosts rang the changes at the break and, as the wind died down, Rotherfield settled to play some of their best football of the season. The returning Ricky Sidhu made an instant impact from the bench as the link between midfield and front two of Darren Scott and Aaron Attfield, whose pace and movement started to trouble the Henley defence.

There were two big penalty shouts for the home side in the opening stages of the second half before an indirect free kick was awarded. Ryan Richardson teed up Scott, who tucked it just inside the post to make it 2-2.

Rotherfield continued to dominate and 15 minutes from time it was their captain and man-of-the-match who got the winner. Scott latched on to a Markland Tidswell through ball, to score his second of the match and his fifth of the season.

WATLINGTON TOWN RESERVES made progress to the next round of the competition after beating visitors WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES 4-1 on penalties after the match ended 3-3 after extra time.

First half goals from Matt Turnbull and two from Jos Millar had put Woodcote in control, but Watlington had the better of the second-half and a goalkeeping error allowed the home team to take the game into extra time. Woodcote had the better of extra time but when the game went to spot kicks Watlington ran out 4-1 winners.

Visiting side WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW put in a disappointing performance to bow out of the Berkshire Trophy Centre Senior Cup at the first hurdle to a well-drilled NEWBURY side last Saturday.

Woodcote/Stoke Row found themselves 5-0 adrift before two own goals gifted them two goals in a game that saw captain Tommy Chapman put in a tireless display in midfield.

Josh Monk netted a second half hat-trick to help GORING UNITED progress to the next round of the Berkshire Trophy Centre Intermediate Cup thanks to a 7-3 win at TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE.

Jack Ploszynski put the visitors ahead after 19 minutes before Benjamin Fuller doubled the lead two minutes later. Twyford hit back with two goals in two minutes to the leave the match level at half-time.

The hosts took the lead midway through the second half before Fuller levelled the match at 3-3 with his second goal of the game.

Monk then scored three goals in six minutes to put United 6-3 up. The hosts had a player sent off five minutes from time before Mark Pearson wrapped up the scoring on 90 minutes.