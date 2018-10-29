Twin-town visitors shine under the lights to secure Dukes Challenge Shield

THE annual exchange fixture between AFC Henley U13s and twin town Germany side SC Leichlingen U13s took place at Henley Town Football Club’s Triangle Ground last Friday night.

Now in its 35th year, the German side gained revenge for last year’s 2-1 win by Henley by running out winners under the floodlights to secure the Dukes Challenge Shield.

German superiority on the ball, a slicker passing game and consistent pressing ensured a convincing win for Leichlingen who had the benefit of an 18-man squad against the hosts’ 15.

Henley’s attacking play was relentless at times and they could have scored on a number of occasions whereas the visitors took ruthless advantage of a couple of defensive lapses. The main difference between the two sides came down to clinical finishing in front of goal.

The match was attended by Henley mayor Glen Lambert, Mayor and deputy mayor Ken Arlett who presented the shield to the winning German side at a reception held afterwards in Henley Town’s clubhouse following a welcome speech from Trevor Howell, chairman of AFC Henley.

The following day a six-a-side tournament took place at AFC Henley’s Jubilee Park before the squads enjoyed a party at Shiplake Memorial Hall in the evening. AFC Henley will travel out to Germany in April for the second part of the exchange next year to take part in SC Leichlingen’s Osterturnier (Easter tournament) involving 12 teams from the local area including teams from nearby professional Bundesliga clubs.