Cox and Kingham wrap up Emmer Green win

EMMER GREEN maintained their 100 per cent Senior Division record as they defeated visitors AFC BURGHFIELD 2-0 at the Recreation Ground.

The hosts looked a bit rusty having not played for a couple of weeks and neither team had much to offer for the first 30 minutes with Burghfield looking the better side.

With half-time approaching Emmer Green were awarded a free kick which Daniel Donegan took and Jordan Cox headed home into the top corner to make it 1-0.

Emmer Green picked up their game in the second half. Both teams had chances but it was Dave Kingham who stepped up to hit a chip over the keeper to double the lead and seal the points for the hosts.

In Division 1 SC UNITED went down to a 3-2 defeat at home against WOOLHAMPTON CRICKET.