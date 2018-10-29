Miller bags five goals as Corinthians are hit for six

A DEPLETED WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW side crashed to a heavy Premier Division defeat at home against unbeaten MARLOW UNITED last Saturday.

The early exchanges were fairly even with Woodcote twice going close through James Worsfold and Ben Rusher, but it was Marlow who broke the deadlock on 12 minutes. A move developed down the left, the ball was pulled back and the Marlow striker had an easy tap-in.

Marlow almost doubled their lead immediately but for a brave save by Kane Roberts in the Woodcote goal. The let-off was short-lived as Marlow increased their lead with a penalty on 25 minutes. Sam Green appeared to play the ball but was adjudged to have fouled and the spot-kick was converted.

Just before half-time the score was 3-0. The ball appeared to have been played by Marlow over to the right touchline, the assistant referee raised his flag, the Woodcote defenders stood still and the cross from the right was converted. The referee conversed with his assistant for some time before awarding the goal.

After a period of consistent Marlow pressure early in the second half the visitors made it 4-0. As Woodcote launched a rare attack on 60 minutes, they were caught on the break by a rapid counter with Roberts given no chance with the finish.

This goal was followed by a brief Woodcote revival and two goals in three minutes from set pieces. Twice Marlow gave away unnecessary free kicks, twice player-manager Sam Tucker struck accurate dead-ball kicks and twice, Ed Gadd pounced to finish from close range.

With less than 10 minutes remaining any hopes of a late comeback were dispelled by a Marlow goal on 85 minutes. The Woodcote defence appeared to have cleared the ball to a safe distance, but a devastating left-foot shot from all of 30 yards confirmed the superiority of the visitors.

In Division 1 ROTHERFIELD UNITED slumped to a fourth successive league defeat, losing 3-0 at FINCHAMPSTEAD.

Despite having the better of the first half the visitors couldn’t hit the target and were made to pay when Finchampstead hit them on the break.

Simon Frost was on target at the wrong end, firing a cross past his own goalkeeper. Rotherfield created some decent chances to get back on terms but a fitter Finchampstead side steadily took control in the second half and doubled their lead when a corner was glanced in at the near post.

The contest was over 10 minutes from time when the hosts converted a penalty, which was conceded by debutant Gideon Yeboah.

In Division 2 WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES’ Josh Miller hit five goals to help his side overwhelm hosts AFC CORINTHIANS to go top of the table. Jamie Newport was also on target for the visitors.

Elsewhere in the division GORING UNITED picked up a point from their home match with HARCHESTER HAWKS which finished 1-1. George O’Brien was on target for the hosts.

In Division 4 HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT went down 3-2 at HARCHESTER HAWKS DEVELOPMENT.

A promising start by Henley saw Sean O’Reilly volley home after 20 minutes. Henley went on to hit the bar before Harchester scored with their first meaningful shot just before half-time.

In the second-half Harchester took the lead with a strike from 30-yards.

Henley piled on the pressure in the search for an equaliser and were thwarted with two two-on-one chances as well as having the ball cleared off the line.

The visitors finally levelled the scores when Rowan Stacey fired home with a free kick.

Henley appeared to be heading for their first league point of the season until a minute from time when Harchester netted with from another long-range shot to secure all three points.