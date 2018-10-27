Late own goal sees Hambleden progress

HAMBLEDEN progressed to the third round of the Berks and Bucks Junior Cup last Saturday after beating Bedgrove United 3-2 at the Dene.

The hosts started the match all guns blazing forcing the Bedgrove keeper into a string of saves.

Following continued pressure a good run and unselfish cutback from Marius Pilca found Nick Ellis six yards out, who squeezed it under the keeper into the far corner to put the hosts 1-0 up after 15 minutes.

On the half-hour mark Hambleden doubled their lead with a move that started from a save from Hambleden keeper Butler. The rebound was picked up by the defence and found its way through the midfield into the path of Pilca who fired home past the keeper for his first goal for Hambleden.

On the stroke of half-time Bedgrove pulled a goal back when a scrappy shot found its way through a crowded box to find the bottom corner of the Hambleden goal.

The second half was an evently fought contest with Hambleden keeper making a fine one-on-one save on the hour mark.

With 10 minutes remaining Bedgrove drew level. With numerous players thrown forward the visitors nicked another scrappy goal as the ball was volleyed home from 10 yards following a goalmouth scramble.

With time running out Hambleden won a free kick midway in the Bedgrove half. Skipper Logan launched a good delivery into the box where a Bedgrove defender tried to head it away before it reached a Hambleden player, but put it into his own net past a distraught visiting keeper with what was the last action of the match.