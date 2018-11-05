Galloway nets five as Hurricanes blow Marlow away

FOLLOWING a half term break, AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U9s continued their unbeaten record to make it seven wins in a row as they defeated MARLOW YOUTH ROYALS U9s 8-1 at Jubilee Park last Saturday.

With the first of many tackles midfielder Harry Biggs recaptured the ball and pushed it back towards the opposition goal. Good follow through play from Lorenzo Nicoletti-Dowd enabled shots from Josh Ashford and a powerful shot from Freddy Estornel was just tipped over the bar. The Marlow keeper was made to work hard and showed great skill on a number of occasions.

Whilst much of the play started towards the Marlow end, the visiting team showed their ability by breaking quickly from their own half. The challenge to the Hurricanes keeper Charlie Cooper resulted in him making a good clearance away from his line back to the home team as the first quarter ended goalless. The second quarter saw a number of substitutions and again Henley made a good early start but a break from Marlow resulted in a goal for the visitors.

The Hurricanes found themselves in an unfamiliar position having gone behind for the first time in their league history.

Leo Palmer played solidly making some great passes back into the Marlow area working alongside Archie Butlin and Rupert Arsyad with good crosses to pile the pressure on the visitors.

The breakthrough came when Corben Galloway found a way through from the left wing and slipped a shot in past the keeper to bring the score level at 1-1. Galloway went on to score two more goals for the hurricanes in the first half to put them 3-1 up.

Early in the fourth quarter, following a goalless third, an early corner for the home team saw Galloway cross the ball into the box which was fumbled by the keeper into the net for goal number four.

Following the restart, some skilful defensive tackling from Arsyad won the ball back, delivering to Harry Biggs who dribbled down the right wing past the Marlow midfield. Biggs then executed a great cross into the centre where striker Josh Ashford powered the ball into the net. Soon after Ashford netted his second goal to put the Hurricanes 6-1 up.

As the end of the game approached the home side kept up the pressure with more shots coming in. This was followed by a dribble from Galloway down the left wing, shooting across the goal and past the keeper to for his fifth of the match. The final move of the game saw Charlie Cooper fire home to complete the rout.