Red Kites knocked off top spot by nine-man visitors

HENLEY TOWN were knocked off top spot in Division 1 last Sunday after going down to a 3-1 home defeat against MAIDEN PLACE.

The hosts started the game slowly and found themselves 2-0 down in five minutes after conceding from two corners.

Henley grew into the game when Maiden Place went down to 10 men when their striker was given his marching orders after picking up two yellow cards for deliberate handball.

Henley created some good chances but were denied by some fine saves from the Maiden Place goalkeeper.

Matters got worse for the home side as they conceded a third goal on the stroke of half-time.

Henley got a goal back when George Carder was tripped over in the box and the Maiden Place defender saw a straight red card to leave the visitors down to nine for the last five minutes. Liam Painter converted the penalty with a powerful strike into the bottom left. However, Henley were unable to make their numerical advantage pay as they ended up losing out.

Elsewhere in the division SC UNITED picked up a point as they drew 3-3 at LOXWOOD PARK RANGERS.