Senior Cup exit for Woodcote/Stoke Row

WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW gave a battling performance against Hellenic League Division 1 West leaders Easington Sports before bowing out of the Oxfordshire Senior Cup by the narrowest of margins last Saturday.

The home team shaded the first half and might have gone into a half-time lead but for a fine save from a well-placed shot by Ben Rusher.

Early in the second half the visitors took the lead when the Woodcote/Stoke Row defence failed to clear and the ball was rifled home through a packed area, with goalkeeper Kane Roberts unsighted.

Easington might have increased their lead but for three great saves by Roberts, and although the result was disappointing there was much to admire in the resilience shown by the Woodcote team.

There were some notable individual performances, with Ed Gadd outstanding alongside the assured Tyler Brandon-Lee in the centre of the defence and youngster Jamie Mitchell in midfield.