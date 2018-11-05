United have no answer in derby defeat

DIVISION 2 league leaders WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES ran out comfortable 3-0 winners away to local rivals GORING UNITED last Saturday.

Despite not being at the top of their game the visitors eased to victory with goals from Andy Taylor, Mike Higley and a Tom Brownlow penalty.

HAMBLEDEN moved up to second place in the Division 3 table thanks to a 3-0 home win against CINTRA PARK ROVERS.

Despite missing several key players Hambleden came out the blocks quickly attacking with force and pace, creating plenty of possession but just strugging to break down the deep lines of defence by Cintra Park Rovers.

The Cintra Park Rovers keeper made several good stops and commanded all crosses into his box while the visitors also managed to get several attacks going but their long range efforts were generally well dealt with by the Hambleden defence.

The second half started the same as the first with Hambleden on top. After and hour the deadlock was finally broken when a twisting run and shot from the edge of the box from Pinto took a defection en route and looped past the keeper.

Within 10 minutes goal number two arrived, a cross from Rhydian Grange found Nick Ellis who headed into the net past the keeper from six yards.

After a flurry of changes Hambleden wrapped up the match on 80 minutes when a through ball from Gabriel Pinto found Ellis one-on-one with the visiting keeper who saved initially but the rebound fell to Marius Pilca, who lashed it past a defender into the net.

Cintra Park Rovers had time for a free kick from 18 yards out but they fired the ball straight into the Hambleden wall.

Elsewhere in the division GORING UNITED RESERVES ran out 1-0 winners away at TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE.

Following a goalless first half Daniel Page Smith netted the decisive goal for the visitors on the hour mark.