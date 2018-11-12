Winters nets hat-trick as visitors down Magpies

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U16s crashed to a 5-2 East Berks League defeat against MARLOW UNITED LIONS U16s at Happsden last Saturday.

Marlow opened the scoring with a well worked goal. Against the run of play the visitors caught Henley on the break to double their lead before adding a third goal just before half-time.

The second half began with a flick on by Leo Browne, allowing Will Saunders to shoot with his right foot to the bottom left corner to reduce the arrears. Leo Browne featured again soon after, cutting in and scoring in the bottom left to make it 3-2.

As hard as they worked, Henley were unable to break the Marlow defence and the visitors went on to score twice more to wrap up victory.

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U12s won their penalty shoot-out following a 2-2 draw at FINCHAMPSTEAD FLYERS U12s to progress to the next round of the cup competition.

The Hotspurs started brightly with strikers Jake Williams and Will O’Hagan testing the Finchampstead defence with some probing runs and passes.

However, it was the home side who took an early lead when a confused goalmouth scramble led to a penalty that the Flyers clinically put away.

Henley responded well and increased the pressure with Tom Francis having a brace of shots on goal forcing good saves from the Flyers’ keeper.

Freddie Piasecki and Jack Scanlon dominated the midfield with man-of-the-match Scanlon making a number of mazy runs through the home defence. The pressure soon paid off with a well struck free-kick from Stanley Massie 10 yards outside the penalty box that beat the home keeper.

The second half started at a frantic pace. Good build up and passing from Will O’Hagan in midfield saw Freddie Formon and Max Cranstoun both create chances but they were unable find the back of the net.

Against the run of play, a counter attack from the home side saw them take the lead with a cleanly taken individual run and strike by the Flyers’ forward.

Ben Palmer, the Henley keeper, made a good save diving low to his right to deny the home side. With time running out for Henley, a cross from Taro Finch from the right wing found Jake Williams in the penalty area and he slotted home to level the scores.

With the score 2-2 at full time the game needed to be decided by penalties, best out of five then sudden death if the scores were still even.

Winning the toss, captain Palmer elected for the visitors to shoot first. Henley and Finchampstead both missed their first penalties, Freddie Piasecki then slotted home. With pressure mounting , Palmer pulled off a save diving to his right to deny the Flyers penalty taker. Taro Finch and Max Cranstoun both stepped up and scored with well-taken shots which were matched by the home side in their turn. With the shoot-out score at 3-2, Stanley Massie fired his shot into the back of the net to see Henley through to the next round.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U12s put in a good performance to run out 4-2 winners at MAIDENHEAD MAGPIES U12s in Division 1 of the East Berks League.

The Hurricanes, kicking up hill in the first half, found themselves 1-0 down inside a minute as a strike from 25 yards got a slight deflection to send it into the top corner.

Oliver Colvin worked tirelessly down the left wing and he played an exquisite through ball to one of the men of the match, Sam Winters, who stroked the ball home across the home keeper and into the far corner of the goal to bring the scores level.

The away defence were marshalled well by captain Luca Thomson and he was ably assisted by Tom Bonser as the pair were key in keeping the hosts out.

The Hurricanes found themselves under pressure and Ben Horner in goal had to pull off three good saves to keep his team in the game and the score 1-1 at half time.

At the start of the second half, Tom Yeoman, from the centre of midfield, combined with Sam Winters with a one-two and Yeoman danced around the keeper to put the visitors into the lead.

Joe Turner was proving to be the perfect foil for Yeoman as he anchored the midfield while utility man Daniel Tsoi was also proving to be effective as his tracking back and incisive forward play was proving key. However, another long range shot from the Magpies went in to draw the score levels.

The Hurricanes responded well with Winters leading the charge as he robbed a Magpies defender before calmly slotting the ball past the keeper to make it 3-2 to the Hurricanes.

Joint man-of-the-match Finnbar Scott had one of his best games as nothing got past him and he also broke forward at opportune moments to set the Hurricanes up on the attack.

Tom Atkinson pinged a corner into the box and Winters, now hungry for his hat-trick, got on the end of it as he rammed the ball home to make it 4-2.

AFC HENLEY HAWKS U12s progressed to the last 16 of the Co-Ed Plate competition after beating BINFIELD HAWKS U12s 5-3 at Jubilee Park.

Henley started strongest with a chance for George Acock in the first minute. The first few minutes went Henley’s way with Jess Reed, Leo Schlaefli, Jenson Lea, Jamie Halliwell and Acock all influential in going forward. The pressure paid dividends as after eight minutes Schlaefli made a pass through to Halliwell to fire home.

The visitors rallied in the second quarter with some dangerous counters that were swiftly dealt with by Louis Catlin at centre back. Lucas Wilson came on after 15 minutes and within seconds made his presence known with a great interception, run down the left wing and a pass in to Acock who slotted it home to make it 2-0. Binfield pulled a goal back from a direct free kick to make it 2-1.

Henley had the edge at the start of the second half with Mikey Dowling taking on the centre back from Catlin and working well with Schlaefli and Wilson.

Harry Graham came on as striker and he and Wilson created a chance for Conor Quinn who went just wide. Despite the Henley onslaught it was Binfield who scored next to level the tie at 2-2.

Henley hit back as Reed had a shot on goal that the Binfield keeper blocked but the rebound found Lea who fired home.

Henley continued to attack and pushed the scoreline to 4-2 after Wilson passed a ball through to Lea who found Graham to score.

In the final quarter Messias made another good save but was foiled when Binfield were awarded a free kick that they fired home to make it 4-3.

Following several more chances Halliwell sealed the tie with a run down the left and good finish to the top right to complete the scoring. The man-of-the-match award went to Lucas Wilson and Louis Catlin.

AFC HENLEY HAWKS U9s put in a solid performance to run out 4-1 home winners against BINFIELD U9s in a match that saw Sam Irving score two well-taken goals. In the first quarter the Hawks had good possession pushing forward, making space and creating opportunities. The Binfield goalkeeper stood strong until Irving shot home with a good individual goal, turning players at will before firing home from distance.

The second quarter proved equally competitive with the Hawks noticeably passing the ball better, resulting with a goal from Sheppard, assisted by Charlotte Wilks to make it 2-0. Leo Minns worked hard throughout to support the team closing down the Binfield players, leading to opportunities for Sheppard and Irving.

The third quarter saw Irving find the net again with another well-taken goal before Binfield pulled a goal back to make it 3-1. Binfield continued to press resulting in some dashes back to support Oliver Burton-Mezo in defence. One such break caused Irving to make a sprint back in to defence with to prevent another goal that resulted in a coming together and clash of heads between him and Conway. They both took no further part in the match.

In the final quarter a number of opportunities were created for Sheppard, Raphie Barron and Wilks. A strong cross from Norris was met by Barron to fire home the Hawks’ fourth of the match.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U9s extended their winning run to eight games with a convincing 6-0 win at BRACKNELL CAVALIERS SAINTS U9s.

It was a physical Bracknell side who started the game stronger but some tough tackling by Charlie Cooper in defence and good anticipation from goalkeeper George Beesley coming out of his area to clear the ball helped to break up the Bracknell attacks.

Henley started to take control of the game with Harry Biggs combining well with both Rupert Arsyad and Lorenzo Nicoletti-Dowd to create scoring opportunities and it was Freddie Estornel who opened the scoring with a mazy dribble through the Bracknell defence and a tidy finish. Henley started the second quarter strongly and soon went 2-0 up when Nicoletti-Dowd was left with a tap in after good play from Estornel on the right wing.

When Bracknell did manage to launch a quick counter attack, Beesley was there to make a fine save to deny Bracknell. Henley made it 3-0 after a powerful Charlie Myers shot came back off the crossbar and Leo Palmer reacted quickest to tap in the rebound from close range.

The third quarter started with Henley attacking, Biggs going close with a two long range efforts. The fourth goal came shortly afterwards when an Estornel cross was deflected into the net by a Bracknell defender.

Biggs had a couple of further near misses before making it 5-0 with a cushioned left foot shot into the corner of the net following a cross from Estornel.

The final quarter saw more attacking from Henley. Estornel going close with a rebound from a Palmer shot, before he made it 6-0 after a good run into the penalty area. Henley threatened further goals, a great run and cross from Myers narrowly evaded Palmer with what would have been a simple tap in, Myers then tested the goalkeeper with an angled drive and Nicoletti-Dowd forced the goalkeeper into another save.