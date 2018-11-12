Emmer Green secure placeinquarter-finals

EMMER GREEN progressed to the quarter-finals of the Berks and Bucks Cup after easing past visitors RAGLAM 6-1 in last Sunday’s third round tie.

Emmer Green started brightly against an equally lively Raglam side but it was the hosts who took the lead against last season’s Bracknell Cup winners when Jake Smith’s long run from the back found Ciaran Crean who crossed to Daniel Donegan to head home.

Raglam grabbed an equaliser soon after following a mistake at the back but Emmer Green were in front again when Ryan Adams was brought down in the box and Daniel Donegan scored the resulting penalty.

Ryan Adams made it 3-1 when he pounced after the keeper made an initial save but was quick to follow up the rebound and head home. Emmer Green got their fourth after Jordan Lovelock collected the ball in the home side’s box and ran the entire length of the pitch beating three players to see his shot saved by the keeper only for Luke Donegan to show good composure to score on the volley just before half-time.

The home side kept the pressure on in the second half and keeper Phil Brown kicked it long to Adams who out-jumped the Raglan keeper to win the header and score Emmer Green’s fifth.

Emmer Green weren’t finished as Andy Rossiter played a good ball into Liam Lukeman who hit a sweet shot into the bottom left hand corner to wrap up the scoring.

HENLEY TOWN progressed to the second round of the Sam Walters Cup after beating SC UNITED 2-0 at the Triangle Ground.

The hosts dominated the game from the start and missed numerous goalscoring opportunities from open play and many long-range efforts and were unfortunate not be ahead when Brenden Keane header crashed off the crossbar from a free kick.

At the start of the second half SC United had their best chance of the game when their striker cut it back to a team mate whose shot was cleared off the line by Tom Essam.

Henley took control of the game and went ahead when a Liam Painter free kick found Dan York at the back post who headed back across goal for Nico Cheesman to tap home from close range. Henley went 2-0 up when Sam Earl received a ball out wide and his powerful run gave him time to pull the ball across for Cheesman whose well-struck effort gave him his second in the game and sent Henley though t o the next round.