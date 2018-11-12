Monday, 12 November 2018

Villagers make cup exit

HAMBLEDEN crashed out of the High Wycombe Challenge Cup after going down to a 3-2 home defeat against HAZLEMERE SPORTS TITANS last Saturday.

Hambleden took the lead on 15 minutes through Openshaw who beat his man in the box and scored in the bottom corner.

Hazelmere hit back with two quick goals, one driven from the edge of the box into the corner and the second a header from a long throw. On the stroke of half time Mo Adam scored an impressive volley into the top corner to level the scores.

Hazelmere were slightly on top in the second half as Hambleden keeper Butler made a string of saves in a man-of-the-match performance. However, a freak goal from a looping cross on a windy day hit the bar and went in on the hour mark to give the visitors a 3-2 lead. Hambleden had two good chances to level the scores but put them both inches wide of the post.

GORING UNITED crashed out of the Oxfordshire Intermediate Cup after going down to a 3-1 defeat away at KIDLINGTON RESERVES. Daniel Houseman was the scorer for the visitors.

