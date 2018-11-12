Town finally off the mark with five-star performance

WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW’S

3-0 Premier Division win against a youthful WOKINGHAM AND EMMBROOK RESERVES side was comfortablelast Saturday as the home side totally dominated the match particularly in the first half.

The woodwork came to the rescue of the visitors on three occasions when Ed Gadd, James Worsfold and Sam Green were presented with headed chances by good crosses and free-kicks.

Green and Gadd also headed over when well-placed, while Ben Rusher had a good shot well saved. Eventually, in the 38th minute, the inevitable goal came with Tyler Brandon-Lee heading home Sam Tucker’s corner at the far post.

Almost on the stroke of half-time, Woodcote made it 2-0 when a bad back pass was latched on to by Gadd who rounded the keeper for a tap-in.

In a nondescript second half, Woodcote wrapped up the scoring after 75 minutes, when the three best players on show combined. Tucker’s corner was headed back from the far post by Brandon-Lee and converted from close-range by Ryan Corbett.

In Division 1 ROTHERFIELD UNITED beat visitors MAIDENHEAD TOWN 3-1 at Bishopswood in a free-flowing game.

Both teams created chances in the early exchanges but the home side took control and took the lead on the half-hour mark when Aaron Attfield raced on to a Scott Brown through-ball and calmly slotted home.

The home side doubled their lead shortly before the break when Darren Scott capitalised on a wayward backpass and squeezed the ball around the keeper to make it 2-0.

Maidenhead were almost gifted a way back into the match when Guy Bickerton uncharacteristically sliced one against his own woodwork. The returning Grant Wildish also made a quick string of saves to preserve his team’s two goal lead.

Rotherfield continued to dominate at the start of the second half and netted a third, on the hour mark, after smart work from Dwayne Clarke, who waltzed past his marker and crossed from the left for Darren Scott to poke home his second.

Maidenhead responded soon after with a long range and put one just wide when one-on-one. Wildish saved on the line and Rotherfield dug in defensively to deny their opponents a way back in to the game.

In Division 2, league leaders WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES were knocked off top spot after going down to a 5-3 defeat at MORTIMER RESERVES. Goals from Jos Miller, Matt Belcher and a Tom Brownlow penalty were not enough to save the visitors who went down to their first defeat of the season.

In a game which Woodcote dominated for long spells, the clinical finishing of the Mortimer team proved decisive.

Elsewhere in the division WARGRAVE ran out 4-1 winners at HARCHESTER HAWKS. Joe Wigmore netted twice while Callum Alliston and Sam Wild also got their names on the score sheet for the visitors.

HENLEY TOWN recorded their first league win of the season as they beat GORING UNITED RESERVES 5-1 at the Triangle Ground.

Henley started the game on the front foot and were unfortunate not to be a goal ahead just after 10 minutes when Nico Cheesman pulled the ball back to Dan York whose effort crashed against the crossbar.

Shortly after Henley took the lead when Nick Holzer finished from close range. Henley’s dominance continued when just after the half time break they were awarded a penalty which Cheesman converted into the bottom left hand corner. Henley went 3-0 up when a Cheesman shot came back off the post for Rowan Stacey to tap home the rebound.

Goring pulled a goal back when Jack Page-Smith finished powerfully into the bottom right of the goal.

Henley soon restored their three-goal lead when the Goring goalkeeper dropped a cross and again Stacey was there to tap home for 4-1.

Henley scored with the last kick of the game when a Craig Trimmings through ball found Daniel Chalfont, whose speed was too much for the Goring defence and he finished neatly with a shot into the bottom left of the goal.