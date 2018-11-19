Finch is the hat-trick hero as Cobras lose their bite

A HAT-TRICK from Taro Finch helped AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U12s come from behind twice to beat BINFIELD COBRAS U12s 4-2 at Jubilee Park on Saturday.

Prior to kick-off both teams observed a minute’s silence in respect of Remembrance. Once play was underway, Binfield started at a fast tempo and took an early lead after catching the Henley defence napping with a ricochet goal from close range.

Henley regained their composure and responded two minutes later with Tom Francis on the left wing using a good turn of pace to get past the visitors’ defence before crossing the ball into a crowded Binfield penalty area where Taro Finch met it with a clean strike bringing the score to 1-1.

Both sides had chances to take the lead with George Khairallah having shots saved by the Binfield keeper and being denied by the woodwork after a sublime headed flick-on from Dexter Harris.

Binfield began to increase the pressure at the other end but were unable to breach the solid defence of Freddie Piasecki and Sam Carter who made a number of well timed tackles. Eventually the pressure paid off with a goalmouth scramble leading to a goal for the visitors.

Just before the half-time whistle the Hotspurs equalised once again. In a well worked move Max Cranstoun intercepted a Binfield pass, moving the ball to Tom Francis on the Henley wing, who crossed to striker Jake Williams who scored with a right-foot volley.

In the second half it was Binfield who had the first opportunity when a striker got past the Henley defence leaving only the keeper to beat, but Ben Palmer was quickly off his line, forcing the shot wide for a corner.

The Hotspurs then started to string together some good attacking moves with Jack Scanlon and Will O’Hagan having lots of possession in the midfield which built up to Dexter Harris threading the ball to Finch who scored his second goal, giving Henley the lead for the first time in the game.

Binfield were still a threat, and had a number of chances, with Freddie Formon in the Henley defence blocking a good strike. Hotspurs put the result beyond doubt when, following a scramble in the visitors’ penalty area with numerous shots being saved by the Binfield keeper, the ball fell to man-of-the-match Finch on the edge of the box who got his hat-trick with a fine right-footed shot into the back of the net.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U12s eased to a comfortable 4-0 East Berks League Division 1 win at home against BINFIELD EAGLES U12s.

With confidence high through the team after consecutive victories the Hurricanes started brightly and were soon on the front foot. Good pressure brought a corner down the left and Oliver Colvin delivered a pinpoint cross right on to the head of Tom Yeoman whose bullet header left the visiting keeper with no chance. Tom Atkinson was proving to be a real thorn in the Eagles’ side as he linked the midfield to the forward line.

Alec Steel was also working his magic down the right side of midfield as he set up a number of chances that hardworking striker Tom Bonser was unlucky not to convert.

At the other end of the pitch Henry Steel was marshalling the back line with efficiency as the visitors were restricted to a handful of half-chances that meant the Hurricanes went in 1-0 up at half-time.

Binfield started the second half strongly and Olly Saunders in the home goal had to pull off a fine diving save to keep the scores level.

Stung into action the Hurricanes went in search of a second as captain Luca Thomson, who was having a solid game at the back, floated a free-kick in to the path of man-of-the-match Joe Turner who brought the ball down before calmly slotting home. The two-goal advantage was quickly extended as Ethan Holliday slipped Turner in again to make it 3-0.

Sam Robinson was causing chaos down the left and he almost scored a fourth but that was left to Yeoman who picked up a pass from Turner and powered past three Binfield defenders to make it 4-0.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U9s netted nine goals in their ninth win of the season against WOODLEY SAINTS JAGUARS U9s at Jubilee Park.

Charlie Cooper put the Hurricanes into the lead with a header from a corner before the visitors equalised with a well-taken volley.

Corben Galloway, with a dribble from halfway, blasted into the top left corner to restore the hosts’ lead only for a fumble by the home keeper which saw the ball trickle over the line to level the scores. Woodley took the lead just before the end of the first quarter but early in the second quarter Lorenzo Nicoletti-Dowd equalised to level the scores at half-time.

Following a number of saved shots and deflections Isaac Walmsley scored to put the Hurricanes ahead before Archie Butlin beat the keeper at the second attempt to put his side 5-3 up. Soon after a shot from Josh Ashford was saved before the rebound was comfortably tapped in by Charlie Cooper. Another powerful shot from Ashford made it 7-3.

A good passing run from their own half, finished off by Charlie Myers made it 8-3 at the end of the third quarter. An interception from a Woodley player allowed them to pull a goal back before Freddy Estornel went past several players to score the final goal of the match to make it 9-4.