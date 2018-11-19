Little bags brace as Watlington secure quarter-final spot

ROTHERFIELD UNITED missed out on a place in the last eight of the Oxfordshire Intermediate Cup after going down to a 3-1 defeat against FREELAND RESERVES at Bishopswood last Saturday.

Freeland were gifted an early penalty when Max Grandison was adjudged to have handled in the box and the spot kick was duly dispatched.

United suffered a further setback when Scott Brown was denied a penalty at the other end after appearing to have been brought down from behind in the Freeland penalty area.

Dwayne Clarke came close to an equaliser but his shot was saved on the line before Karl Clark brought the home side level when he raced on to a Tom Candish through ball and placed his shot low past the goalkeeper and in off the post.

Rotherfield appeared to be in the ascendancy but a lapse towards the end of the first half allowed the visitors to get their noses back in front. Despite controlling the second half, a short backpass was punished and Freeland took a 3-1 lead on the hour mark, which they clung on to for a place in the next round.

WATLINGTON TOWN secured their place in the last eight of the competition thanks to an impressive 7-3 home win against Hellenic League Division 2 side WOODSTOCK.

Ben Little scored twice for Watlington with further goals coming from Martin Williams, Jason Williams, Darren Outten, Chris Witchell and Ashley Dixon.