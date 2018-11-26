Galloway nets four as Henley make it ten wins on the spin

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U15s’ faltering start to their East Berks League season continued on Saturday when they crashed to a 6-3 home defeat against MAIDENHEAD BOYS AND GIRLS U15s.

The home team started brightly with Trinder and Strachan-Jarvis linking up well to create chances, but fell behind to an own goal after 10 minutes. It was 2-0 soon after when Maidenhead headed in un-marked from a corner.

Henley had pulled it back to 2-2 just before half time, with Weller heading home a Clark free-kick and Mendelssohn finishing smartly after latching on to a Hanley long throw.

Henley seemed to have the momentum, but it was Maidenhead who started the second half better, wining in the middle and exposing some indecisive defending. Henley conceded twice more before Hanley seemingly got Henley back in the game, poking in a Clark corner.

Dreams of a comeback were snuffed out as Maidenhead continued to win the midfield battles, extending their lead twice more before the final whistle.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U12s went down to a 4-2 defeat away at bottom-of-the-table WHITEGROVE KNIGHTS U12s in Division 1 of the East Berks League.

A complacent Hurricanes side slowly got into their stride and hesitant defending cost the visitors the first goal.

The one goal deficit quickly became two as the Whitegrove strike force were allowed the freedom of the Hurricanes penalty area and they slotted home with relative ease to double their lead.

Ben Horner, in the visitors’ goal, had to pull off a number of good saves to keep the score respectable before Oliver Colvin and striker Finnbar Scott went close for the Hurricanes just before half-time.

Henley upped their game in a feisty and much more competitive second half. Tom Atkinson was moved to the centre of midfield and his energy kick started the Hurricanes fight back as he flighted a free kick into the path of league debutant and man-of-the-match Jenson Stone, who slotted home past the advancing keeper.

Tom Yeoman was steadying the ship at the back for the visitors and he was being ably assisted by Tom Bonser and Olly Saunders.

However, they were powerless to prevent the hosts scoring a third goal as again the Hurricanes had to fight back from a two-goal deficit. Ethan Holliday powered down the right and slid the ball to Joe Turner and the striker slipped it to Sam Robinson whose clinical finish pulled the score back to 3-2.

Robinson slotted home after good work by Turner but the effort was rulled out for offside. Soon after Robinson went charging through on goal and appeared to be brought down inside the box but no penalty was given. Soon after, against the run of play, the hosts scored a fourth goal to wrap up the scoring.

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U12s went down to defeat in a thrilling 11-goal clash at high-flying third placed side MAIDENHEAD MAGPIES U12s.

The game started brightly for Henley with strong pressure from the kick-off, with Dexter Harris and Jake Williams both unlucky not to score in the first few minutes.

One of the Maidenhead clearances was met by Max Cranstoun who scored with a powerful shot on the edge of the box to put Henley 1-0 ahead.

Maidenhead responded with a well-worked goal from a throw-in on the left side of the pitch with a strong shot into the bottom corner of the net.

The Magpies took the lead with two goals in quick succession that put Henley 3-1 behind just over half way through the first half. Henley then had several chances with a Dexter Harris header from a free kick by Taro Finch that just went wide of the goal. Strong build-up play from Jack Scanlon and Tom Francis resulted in a shot by George Khairallah that rebounded out of the box and was met by Cranstoun with a powerful drive into the net to score his second goal just before half time.

The second half was end-to-end action with Maidenhead hitting the bar with a powerful shot that rebounded out into the feet of their striker who fired past Ben Palmer in the Henley goal to make it 4-2.

Henley responded with Jake Williams scoring his first goal when he capitalised off of a strong shot by Dexter Harris that was blocked by the Maidenhead keeper confidently putting away the rebound to make it 4-3.

Freddie Piasecki and Stanley Massie threaded some good balls through midfield and along the wings where Taro Finch put a perfectly weighted ball onto Williams who was one-on-one against the keeper and fired home to make it 4-4.

Tom Francis then put a similarly good pass on the left side of the pitch through to Williams who again used his speed to get through on goal and powered another strong shot past the keeper to put Henley 5-4 up and complete his hat-trick.

Maidenhead began to pile on the pressure and, despite Jack Scanlon dropping back into a more defensive role and making several good tackles, the Magpies equalised through a breakaway goal taken from just outside their area all the way up the pitch to make it 5-5.

Palmer pulled off several good saves to keep Henley in the game but with time running out a bobbling ball in the visitors’ box ricocheted off several players on multiple clearance attempts and landed at the feet of the Maidenhead number eight who scored his third and the winning goal of the match.

AFC HENLEY HAWKS U12s made it three wins on the spin in all competitions as they triumphed 6-5 at MAIDENHEAD BOYS AND GIRLS PANTHERS U12s in the East Berks League.

Conor Quinn took the first half in goal for the Hawks and made a good save in the first five minutes after a one-on-one with the opposition. A minute later, the same scenario played out at the opposite end following a run down the right wing from Jess Reed whose shot on goal was blocked, resulting in a corner for the Hawks. Jenson Lea stepped in to take the corner that found Mikey Dowling in the box to fire home to give the visitors the lead.

The hosts equalised from the penalty spot. George Acock and Harry Graham brought renewed energy to the side and within five minutes of being on the pitch, Acock had crafted a through ball to Reed, leaving her one-on-one with the keeper and she found the back of the net with a fine finish to put the Hawks 2-1 up. Soon after Graham ran down the left and crossed to Acock who put the ball away to make it 3-1.

The Panthers kept up the pressure and Quinn was forced to make a good save resulting in a corner for the opposition from which they pulled a goal back.

The Panthers came out strong in the second half and Leo Schlaefli was called on in defence as he made a block and sent the ball up field to Acock.

Lea worked himself into position to pick the ball up on the left and as the keeper came out to challenge, he skilfully chipped it over him into the top right corner to make it 4-2. A minute later, Wilson had a run down the left and took a shot across the goal which inched to the right of the post.

A corner taken by Lea then found Schlaefli who pounded the ball back in towards goal. The Panthers’ keeper saved it and it fell to Jamie Halliwell who took a shot and put it just wide.

Less than a minute later Graham added to the onslaught with a belting left footer from outside the box which went close. Soon after, man-of-the-match Acock latched onto a poor Panthers clearance to put the Hawks 5-2 up. Less than a minute later the Panthers struck back bringing the score back to 5-3. The home side then had the upper hand and continued pressure resulted in another goal for the hosts to make it 5-4.

The Hawks rallied as Halliwell made a foray down the left but was thwarted by the Panthers’ defence. Acock and Graham kept up the pressure but play was going end to end forcing Dowling to make a key clearance.

Dowling pulled off a save with only five minutes to go, followed closely by the Panthers putting the ball wide and within seconds Dowling was forced to make another great save. However, the Panthers were relentless and finally managed to score an equalising goal.

With just over one minute remaining, the Hawks forced a corner that was put in by Lea and the ball went to Graham who took a punt on goal but fired it into Halliwell who turned and controlled the ball for a strike before the ball fell to Wilson who finally found the back of the net to make it 6-5.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U9s recorded their 10th successive win as they maintained their unbeaten record this season and ran out 5-0 winners at LAUREL PARK HURRICANES U9s.

A soggy and lumpy pitch made ball control hard work for both teams. This was evident early on, as Henley lost possession soon after kicking off, but a threat from the home side was curtailed by some strong tackling from Harry Biggs.

Despite of a number of opportunities falling to the visitors they were unable to find the back of the net in the first quarter.

Henley took the lead when Corben Galloway worked his way in from the left before firing home.

Soon after Lorenzo Nicoletti-Dowd took off with a good run down the right wing. This was pushed out for a corner, but Nicoletti-Dowd followed up with a good cross to Galloway who neatly finished with his left foot taking the score to 2-0 at half time.

Following sustained pressure from Henley, a cross-in from Archie Butlin fell to Josh who took a close range shot that was deflected by a defender but quickly dispatched by Charlie Cooper to make it 3-0.

In the final quarter, a Nicoletti-Dowd a shot on goal was saved by the keeper, but Galloway was on hand to follow up with a quick shot to make it 4-0.

With time almost up, Galloway took the ball from the half-way line, flicked it over one player, tapped it to the side of a second, then proceeded with a fast breaking run down the left side of the pitch, finishing with a slice across goal, past the keeper.