Adam’s brace keeps side top of the table

SENIOR Division league leaders EMMER GREEN maintained their 100 per cent record as they defeated hosts SOUTHCOTE COLTS 4-1 at Prospect Park.

Emmer Green took the lead when Ryan Adams broke through the defence to beat the keeper one-on-one.

Ashley Searle made it 2-0, scoring on his debut for Emmer Green with a little back heel that spilled over the line after a mistake from the Colts’ keeper saw the ball trickle through his legs.

Emmer Green extended their lead after Jake Smith played the ball into Adams who crossed it to Luke Donegan to fire home.

Southcote Colts pulled one back but Emmer Green took all three points after Daniel Donegan’s free kick found Adams, who turned and flicked on with his head into the back of the net.

HENLEY TOWN crashed out of the Industrial Cup at the second round stage as they went down 2-1 at TWYFORD COMETS after extra time. Henley started the better side and went close to taking the lead when Charlie York took aim from 25 yards out but his effort went onto the crossbar and landed safely in the goalkeeper’s hands.

Shortly after Twyford were awarded a penalty following a short back pass was picked off by the hosts’ striker who was brought down by goalkeeper Arron Stevens. However, Stevens pulled off a good save to keep the score goalless.

Henley took the lead when York found the bottom right corner with a well-placed finish. Twyford levelled when a cross went straight into the net.

The match went in to extra time and Twyford took the lead when a 30-yarder thunderbolt went into the top left corner of the goal.

Elsewhere in the competition SC UNITED also make their exit from the competition as they went down 2-1 at LOXWOOD PARK RANGERS.