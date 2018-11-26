Stacey’s strike earns side first league win of season

VISITING side WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW were never in any real trouble against UNITY as they ran out 2-0 winners in their Premier Division clash last Saturday.

Woodcote/Stoke Row failed to turn their vast superiority and almost non-stop possession into more than two goals on a poor surface at Cintra Park.

The visitors, who made a good start to the season, but have been stuttering of late, completely dominated the first half and took the lead after seven minutes. James Worsfold, who led the line well throughout, flicked on Sam Tucker’s corner into the path of Sam Green, who had the easiest task to score from close range for 1-0.

Woodcote failed to add to their total before half-time despite a constant flow of crosses that peppered the Unity area from Ryan Corbett and Frank Dillon.

On the stroke of half-time, in a rare attack from Unity, newly signed Woodcote/Stoke Row keeper Jamie Froude had to be alert to keep out a close-range effort at his near-post.

Woodcote struck early in the second-half to make it 2-0. Froude’s long drop-kick was latched onto by Ed Gadd who showed good skill to beat his marker and pull the ball back for James Worsfold to score from close-range.

Woodcote continued to attack for the remainder of the game and rare Unity attacks were comfortably quelled by a solid defence.

In Division 1 ROTHERFIELD UNITED crashed toa 5-1 defeat against FC IMAAN LIONS at Bishopswood.

The hosts trailed 2-0 at the interval and then went 4-0 down in the second half before Guy Brown pulled a goal back after 68 minutes. Three minutes later the visitors wrapped up the scoring with their fifth goal of the game.

In Division 2 high-flying WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES crashed to a 2-1 defeat at home against RICHINGS PARK RESERVES.

The hosts led 1-0 at the break through a Matt Turnbull goal. However, a poor second-half saw Richings gifted two goals and all three points.

Elsewhere in the division WARGRAVE secured all three points from their derby clash at HURST RESERVES as they ran out 5-0 winners.

The home side got off to a bad start, gifting the ball to Sam Wild on the edge of their box inside five minutes where he squared to Stuart Moss who slotted home for 1-0.

Wargrave made it 2-0 with a good team goal involving 10 players, Dan Patterson finishing the move with a half volley from 16 yards.

Wild made it 3-0 just before half time, running from his own box onto a loose ball before rounding the Hurst keeper.

Wild made it 4-0 in the second half with a solo goal collecting the ball on the half way line and and running past the Hurst defence before slotting home. Wild completed his hat-trick by scoring across the goalkeeper from the left hand side.

In Division 3 GORING UNITED RESERVES went down to a 4-2 defeat at TAPLOW UNITED A. Josh Monk gave the visitors a 1-0 half-time lead before the hosts hit back with four goals. Giano Pereira netted the visitors’ second of the match 10 minutes from time.

HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT moved off the foot of the Division 4 table after beating TAPLOW UNITED RESERVES 2-1 at the Triangle Ground.

The first half saw the game evenly balanced with neither side managing to make the breakthrough.

Ten minutes into the second half Harry Peters opened the scoring for Henley but Taplow responded quickly with a penalty soon after.

The next 20 minutes saw end-to-end stuff but with 10 minutes remaining Robin Stacey marked a solid performance by grabbing the winning goal for the hosts.