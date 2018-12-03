Substitute shows class as villagers crash out

HAMBLEDEN crashed out of the Berks and Bucks Junior Cup at the third round stage last Saturday after going down 5-3 away at last season’s finalists FC Tradesman.

The hosts raced in a 2-0 lead inside 10 minutes with two goals against the run of play. The first came from a finish from 10 yards and the second a shot from the edge of the box that took a deceiving bounce right in front of the diving Hambleden keeper.

Hambleden got back into the game within 15 minutes with two goals of their own, the first a scissor kick from Nick Ellis and the second a close range finish from Martin Power to make it 2-2. Early in the second half a quick Tradesman counter attack found a striker one-on-one and he scored bottom corner after another bounce on the poor pitch again deceived the visiting keeper. Hambleden hit back and equalised soon after with another close range finish from Ellis.

It was a tight encounter until a Tradesman substitute changed the match in the last five minutes as his class shone through when he scored a overhead kick in the 86th minute. The hosts wrapped up the scoring in the last minute with a dinked lob over the stranded Hambleden keeper.