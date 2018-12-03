Woodcote/Stoke Row take share of spoils

A BAD-TEMPERED match at WRAYSBURY saw WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW come away with a point from their 1-1 draw in last Saturday’s Premier Division clash.

In a game of few chances, played at a hectic pace and littered with fouls, Woodcote were on top in the first half and took the lead at 38 minutes when man-of-the match Ryan Corbett’s cross was converted with a good header from Jonny Adey.

In the final minute of the half, Wraysbury took advantage of slack defending to equalise. A free kick wasn’t cleared and Wraysbury won back possession; Jamie Froude in the Woodcote goal was unable to hang on to a low shot and the rebound was rifled into the top of the goal.

The second half burst into life with a fierce shot from distance by Ryan Corbett which the home keeper held onto at full stretch. After that, Wraysbury came more into the game, but the Woodcote keeper was largely untroubled, while at the other end, Woodcote’s attacks on the break failed to create clear goal-scoring chances.

With five minutes remaining a Wraysbury player was shown a red card for violent conduct, but Woodcote were unable to exploit the numerical advantage in a match that saw Jonny Adey work tirelessly all afternoon while Sam Green and Jake Tucker put in good displays in defence.

HENLEY TOWN recorded their second Division 3 home win of the season as they thrashed TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE 5-1 at the Triangle Ground.

The hosts started the game on the front foot and took the lead when Nick Holzer’s powerful first time strike found the top left corner.

Henley scored their second of the game when an Arran Finch free kick was met by Holzer who headed it down for Ram Kumar who finished with a first time volley.

Town made it 3-0 on the stroke of half time when a Dudley Powell free kick was met by Finch, whose flick header looped over the goalkeeper.

Early in the second half, Henley added to their account when Dudley Powell scored from 25 yards out with a free kick. Henley wrapped up the scoring when a Powell free kick was headed in by Holzer for his second in the game. Twyford pulled a goal back late in the game.