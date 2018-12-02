Defender scores four as hosts march on

WATLINGTON TOWN secured their place in the North Berks Cup quarter-finals after beating visitors STANFORD-IN-THE-VALE 6-3.

Town defender Chris Witchell played up front and netted four goals for the hosts while Alex B’layachi and Ashley Dixon also got their names on the score sheet.

Watlington Town will now host Drayton in the quarter-finals. In the league WATLINGTON TOWN RESERVES recorded a comfortable 7-0 at basement side STANFORD-IN-THE-VALE RESERVES. Conor B’layachi, Andy Gray (2), Sean McCullough (2) and Agi Pereira (2) were all on target for Watlington who moved up to fifh place in the table