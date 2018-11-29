Moss and Wild bag trebles in Intermediate Cup rout

DARREN SCOTT netted a goal in each half to help ROTHERFIELD UNITED secure a place in the last eight of the Senior Cup as the visitors triumphed 2-0 at WOKINGHAM AND EMMBROOK RESERVES last Saturday.

Rotherfield United will now host Finchampstead in the quarter-finals.

WARGRAVE eased into the quarter-finals of the Intermediate Cup after thrashing visitors GORING UNITED 8-2.

Following an even opening 15 minutes, the host took the lead through Sam Wild. Joe Wigmore made it 2-0 before Stuart Moss scored his side’s third goal of the game just before half time.

Wargrave dominated the second half and were creating chances regularly. Wild added two more for his hat-trick before Goring made it 5-1 through Matt Ploszynski. Wild claimed another assist for Moss’s second of the game to make it 6-1 before Ploszynski netted his second of the match for United.

Robin Thresher came off the substitutes bench to score Wargrave’s seventh before Moss scored a penalty to complete the scoring.

WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES secured their place in the quarter-finals after beating visitors HURST RESERVES 2-1.

The hosts were firmly in control at half-time with a 2-0 advantage thanks to goals from Jamie Newport and Scott Gesner.

The second half saw Hurst pull a goal back and Woodcote/Stoke Row Reserves were forced to hang on for the win.

Woodcote/Stoke Row Reserves will travel to Wargrave in the quarter-finals.

GORING UNITED RESERVES crashed out of the Junior Cup at the second round stage after going down 5-2 at home to HARCHESTER HAWKS DEVELOPMENT. Jack Page-Smith netted a goal in each half for the hosts.

HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT also made their exit from the competition at the second round stage after they went down 2-1 at PHOENIX OLD BOYS RESERVES.

The first half was evenly fought until Phoenix scored with a long ball over the top and a good finish to the bottom corner.

Henley never got to grips with the three-man strike force of Phoenix. The visitors were more attacking in the second half as they created several long-range efforts. However, with 10 minutes to go, Phoenix netted their second of the match.

With just a few minutes of the match remaining, Rowan Stacey netted to reduce the arrears for the visitors.