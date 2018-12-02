Carder nets four as Henley Town run riot

HENLEY TOWN recorded their biggest win of the season as they thrashed AYDIN 13-0 at the Triangle Ground last Sunday in their Division 1 clash.

The pick of the goals in first half was when Tom Chaplin layed a ball off to Sam Earl on the edge of the box whose first time shot went straight into the top left corner.

The first half ended 7-0 to Henley with further goals coming from Liam Painter, four from George Carder and one from Nico Cheesman.

The second half continued with Henley dominating and six further goals were scored with Painter and Cheesman both scoring their second of the match. Harri Douglas also netted a brace while Dan York and Liam O’Riliey scored a goal each to complete the rout.

EMMER GREEN progressed to the third round of the Tilehurst Cup after winning 3-2 at SOUTHCOTE COLTS. This was the second time in the space of two weeks the sides had met at Prospect Park with Emmer Green running out winners the previous week in the league.

Both teams started well but it was Emmer Green who took the lead when they were awarded a free kick on the edge of the box. Daniel Donegan put the ball into the danger area and Ashley Searle was quickest to react. Searle put pressure on the defender who was desperate to clear but he turned the ball into his own net instead.

Ryan Adams made it 2-0 when Jordan Cox won the ball for Daniel Donegan to put it over the defence for Adams to volley home.

Emmer Green’s fortunes changed soon into the second half when Andy Rossiter was sent off for a foul in the penalty area. Southcote netted the resulting penalty.

The hosts took advantage of the extra man and made it 2-2 ten minutes later when they scored straight from a corner. Emmer Green had most of the possession and kept pushing forward. With seconds left on the clock, there was a scramble in the box and Colts failed to clear the ball, which fell to Daniel Donegan who managed to toe poke the ball to Adams who went round the keeper and scored the winner.