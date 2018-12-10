Donegan is spot on

SENIOR Division leaders EMMER GREEN maintained their 100 per cent league record as they beat THE TILEHURST CLUB 2-1 at the Recreation Ground.

Both teams had chances in the first half but Emmer Green’s keeper Phil Brown and Tilehurst’s keeper pulled off some good saves as the half ended goalless.

Tilehurst Club took the lead 20 minutes into the second half with a header after Emmer Green failed to clear.

The hosts pushed hard for the equaliser and their hard work paid off after Lorenzo Medford crossed to Richard Bennett who composed himself to fire home.

With time running out Emmer Green pushed harder and were rewarded when Jordan Lovelock was tripped in the box and Daniel Donegan stepped up for the resulting penalty. Donegan scored from the spot to seal the points for the hosts with just two minutes of the match remaining.

In Division 1 SC UNITED went down to a 4-2 defeat away at promotion-chasing TWYFORD COMETS.

HENLEY TOWN’S clash at WOODLEY UNITED was one of 12 matches that were postponed in the league due to waterlogged pitches.