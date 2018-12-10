Pearce’s strike is enough to secure first win of season

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U18s performed at their very best to secure their first win of the season as they beat visitors BRACKNELL UNITED U18s 3-2 last Saturday.

Henley dominated and controlled the match throughout. The home side struck first midway through the first half when Emil Rayfield strode forward from midfield and thumped a shot from range that saw the keeper well beaten just inside the post. Jake Jones almost doubled the lead with a free-kick from outside the area which was heading for the top corner before being turned away by the keeper at full stretch.

The visitors got themselves back into the game when Edward Lawrence was adjudged to have pushed the striker to concede a penalty. Stand-in keeper Harry Green was sent the wrong way from the penalty spot and the game was all square at half-time.

In the second half, Henley launched wave after wave of attacks down the flanks, with surging runs from Ethan Pearce and Harry Roe as well as bursts from midfield from the trio of Harman Sondh, Rayfield and Jones.

Eventually a powerful header by Harry Roe from Joseph Neighbour’s corner flew past the keeper 10 minutes into the half to restore the hosts’ lead.

Henley were rewarded with their third goal of the game thanks to Pearce, assisted by James Goulden, who scored after having a number of close attempts thwarted by the Bracknell keeper.

Despite the visitors immediately pulling back the scoreline to 3-2 and having two penalty appeals turned down, Henley dug deep and maintained their concentration, to see out the game.

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U12s ran out 4-1 winners at HAWLEY FALCONS U12s.

On a muddy pitch Henley started brightly and made an early breakthrough as a Stanley Massey free kick from just inside the Falcons half was headed into the six-yard box by Dexter Harris, who found striker Jake Williams to volley home.

Tom Francis made a probing run on the left wing, cutting the ball back to Massie, who delivered a cross to Williams again in the penalty area. His first shot was saved by the keeper but he spilled the ball and Williams quickly followed up to score on his second attempt.

Henley’s third goal came from a piece of individual skill from Jack Scanlon, who picked up the ball inside the visitors’ half and dribbled past two Falcons players, playing a one-two with Williams, before finishing with a powerful shot past the home keeper.

Hawley looked to get back into the game but were unable to breach the solid Henley defence of Freddie Piasecki and Harry Wildgoose, with Ben Palmer in the Henley goal not seeing a lot of the ball in the first half.

In the second half Hotspurs’ fourth goal was a good team effort. A goal kick was played wide to Piasecki who supplied a long ball to Freddie Formon in midfield. A through ball from Formon divided the Hawley defence which Taro Finch ran onto and struck cleanly to make it 4-0.

With Henley now playing into the wind, and tiring due to the muddy conditions and a single substitute, they began to drop back and defend deeper into their own half, looking to hold out for their first clean sheet of the season. However it was not to be as Hawley scored with a free-kick from the edge of the Henley area.

The goal revitalised the Falcons who started to apply more pressure, winning three successive corners. However, the Henley defence was solid with man-of-the-match Piasecki making some well-timed tackles and Palmer making a number of good saves.

AFC HENLEY HAWKS U12s ran out 5-1 winners in their away league match at WINNERSH RANGERS AVENGERS U11s in a match that saw Jenson Lea bag four goals.

The Hawks took the lead when, following a run down the right wing, George Acock crossed in to Lea to score after nine minutes.

Pressure continued from the Hawks with a series of corners and threats on goal. At the other end Max Messias kept the Henley goal safe with a couple of solid saves.

A back pass picked up by the Winnersh keeper gave the Hawks an indirect free kick on the edge of the box. Acock gave a brief touch of the ball allowing Lea to fire home his second of the day.

Acock had a shot saved and the resulting corner was cleared for a break down the left for Winnersh, who managed to pull a goal back.

After 22 minutes Acock crossed in to Reed who put away Henley’s third of the game.

Leo Schlaefli was working hard on the wing and supplied a cross to Lea, whose shot was saved by the Winnersh keeper.

Shortly after Schlaefli was instrumental in the next goal having rocketed in a shot that the keeper saved but couldn’t keep hold of so it rebounded out to Lea who hammered it home for his hat-trick.

Conor Quinn found himself on the right of the Winnersh box, intercepted the ball and put in a touch to Acock who again found Lea who touched it home for the Hawks final goal of the match.

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U10s progressed to the next round of the league cup after beating AFC CHARVIL COLTS U10s 2-1 at Jubilee Park.

The hosts got off to a good start and created numerous chances in the first 10 minutes but they were unable to find the back of the net.

In the second quarter the Colts took the lead. Despite the setback, Hotspurs kept on pressing and a good cross from Freddie Attwood resulted in an own goal to level the scores at half-time.

In the third quarter several Henley players created a number of chances but they were thwarted by Charvil’s goalkeeper. After sustained and continued attack Harry Alderton managed to score a well-taken goal to put the Hotspurs ahead.

Despite an evenly fought last quarter the Hotspurs held on to progress to the next round of the cup in a match that saw defender Roxanna Schoenmakers named player-of-the-match.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U9s got their group stage cup campaign off to a winning start as they thrashed SHINFIELD RANGERS U9s 4-0 at Jubilee Park.

Early good play from Charlie Myers saw a fine run on the right wing leading to one of several shots on goal. Good play from Freddy Estornel and Corben Galloway resulted in further pressure on the Shinfield goal, pushing their keeper to make a number of saves. At the other end Harry Biggs and Charlie Cooper held a strong defensive line, making tackles and passing the ball back to the midfield players.

A break came when a ball dribbled in by Galloway was crossed in to striker Rupert Arsyad who took a shot that was saved, but Estornel followed up with another shot to put the Hurricanes ahead.

In the second quarter Shinfield started with an early attack on goal, but under pressure from Henley their shot went wide.

Shinfield had a shot well saved by keeper George Beesley as the half ended with Henley leading.

In the third quarter consistent pressure from Henley resulted in Galloway dribbling the ball upfield before unleashing a shot that found the back of the net to put Hurricanes 2-0 up.

Soon after a midfield run from Galloway found Arsyad in the Shinfield area where he fired home past the keeper to make it 3-0.

Charlie Myers was awarded a free kick following a heavy tackle. From the resulting kick Myers found the back of the net from 20 yards.

In the fourth quarter Charlie Cooper pulled off several good saves as Henley saw the game out.