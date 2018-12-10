Pinto’s brace keeps Stags on track

VISITING side WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW dominated possession in last Saturday’s Premier Division clash where they were made to work hard for their win 3-1 by a resilient WOKINGHAM AND EMMBROOK RESERVES side.

The game could have been wrapped up by half-time with Ben Rusher, Frank Dillon and Ryan Corbett all going close for the visitors. However, the deadlock was not broken until Woodcote took the lead on 30 minutes. They were awarded a free kick just outside the box and Frank Dillon fired home a low left-foot shot into the corner of the net.

Early in the second-half, Wokingham equalised when Woodcote committed too many players in attack and a long ball out of defence enabled a forward to race clear to beat the advancing Jamie Froude in the visitors’ goal.

Ten minutes later Woodcote restored their lead when Frank Dillon’s dangerous free kick was headed in by an under-pressure defender for an own goal and 2-1. As the game entered its final stages Woodcote launched an attack but somehow the Wokingham keeper made four good saves in quick succession, finally pushing the ball round for a corner.

Shortly afterwards the scoring was completed by Sam Tucker whose free-kick eluded everyone and went straight in to make the final score 3-1. In the last-minute Donal Roughney was shown a red card for a second bookable offence.

In Division 1 ROTHERFIELD UNITED’S inconsistent form continued as they slumped to a 4-2 defeat at MAIDENHEAD TOWN.

The Bees struggled to find a foothold in the first half and conceded twice before the break, the first of which was a well-constructed passing move from Town.

Rotherfield made three changes at the break which injected life into their attacking game and despite falling further behind, were given a lifeline when Dwayne Clarke crossed for fellow substitute Craig Bowman to nod in his first goal for the club. Karrl Clark then hit a free-kick against the outside of the post and had a close-range effort well saved before Maidenhead extended their lead.

Rotherfield didn’t throw in the towel and Bowman closed the gap again with a well-placed strike from the edge of the box. It then seemed that Bowman would complete his hat-trick when he appeared to be fouled in the area but the referee waved play on.

WARGRAVE’S Division 2 promotion hopes took a knock as they went down to a narrow 3-2 defeat at home to HARCHESTER HAWKS.

Hosts HAMBLEDEN maintained their second place position in the Division 3 table after beating visitors GORING UNITED RESERVES 4-2 at the Dene.

On a wet and muddy pitch Hambleden started brightly and after 10 minutes Rackstraw poked home a rebound from Jim Middleton’s long range shot that the Goring keeper failed to hold and spilled into his path.

Hambleden went close again soon after but Goring equalised on the half-hour mark with a goal by Patrick Dyer — a defected shot from 20 yards that riffed into the top corner past the desperate dive from the Stags keeper. Shortly after this Middleton cleared a Goring header off the line from a corner. From the resulting counter attack, Hambleden, again took the lead when Jonny Openshaw threaded a ball through to Nicholas Ellis who buried it past the keeper from 13 yards.

Goring started brightly in the second half and they were rewarded on 48 minutes when a rash challenge from the Hambelden keeper took out a forward as he was going past him. The referee pointed to the spot and booked keeper Mark Butler before Dyer netted his second of the game to level the scores.

On 80 minutes Goring struck the post twice in two minutes from long range efforts before Hambleden broke away on the counter and Openshaw again provided the assist and Gabriel Pinto scored from 10 yards.

Three minutes later the game was wrapped up when Ross Kelly provided a neat assist for Pinto to score his second of the match from eight yards out.

• HENLEY TOWN crashed out of the Reading Invitation Jubilee Cup after going down 4-0 at CHALVEY (WMC) SPORTS A.