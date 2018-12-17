Hurricanes maintain impressive record to reach quarter-finals

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U12s went out of the East Berks League Cup after narrowly losing 1-0 against REEVES RANGERS U12s at Jubilee Park last Saturday.

Facing their opponents for the second time in three weeks the Hotspurs were undone by a goal against the run of play through a clinical Rangers attack mid-way in the second half after a spell of relentless Hotspurs pressure.

Hotspurs were denied the lead through an offside decision in the first half when Dexter Harris ran onto a Taro Finch through ball and put the ball into the net, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Hotspurs’ man-of-the-match Lucas Hendley had been solid in defence all game keeping the hosts in the match with many decisive tackles and clinical clearances.

With five minutes to go the Hotspurs had gone into full attack mode with three strikers Dexter Harris, Jake Williams and George Khairallah all looking to net the equaliser.

Despite an acrobatic bicycle kick by Harris and a one-on-one chance for Williams, the attack was denied with good saves by the Rangers keeper as the clock ticked down and the hosts ran out of time as they made their cup exit.

AFC HENLEY HAWKS U12s made their exit from this season’s plate competition as they went down 9-1 at SANDHURST TOWN BOYS AND GIRLS REDS U12s.

The Hawks travelled to Sandhurst Memorial Park as the only Division 7 side left in the competition where they were up against high-flying Division 5 opponents.

Henley started brightly demonstrating some fluid passing with Lucas Wilson using his speed on the left wing and Daniel Flowers putting in some solid tackles to supply the Henley attack. After three minutes Max Messias was forced to make his first save of the day and made a good clearance.

Mikey Dowling was similarly solid in defence and made a good run to clear a dangerous ball up field as the Reds were pressing.

The Hawks caught a break and Harry Graham found himself with the ball in the Reds’ half where he ran on goal and was one-on-one with the keeper but his shot went just over the crossbar. The Reds started to put on the pressure and took the lead after eight minutes. There was pressure from both sides and Messias put in an impressive save after 21 minutes but seconds later the hosts doubled their lead.

In the second half a shot from Graham in the first minute went just wide. Play was going both ways and the Henley defence was tested time and time again and it was half way through the half before the Reds went 3-0 up.

Dowling then made a run into the box where he passed to George Acock who fired home for the Hawks to make it 3-1.

With 10 minutes remaining the Reds scored again making it 4-1. The Hawks heads then dropped as they conceded five goals in quick succession.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U9s won their final group stage cup match at home against BINFIELD EAGLES U9s, a result that earned them a place in the last eight of the competition.

A strong start from the home team saw an early midfield run from Lorenzo Nicoletti-Dowd, passing on to Corben Galloway for a shot to go just wide of the post.

Binfield countered with some strong defence, marking the Henley players tightly. This pushed the Hurricanes to make some good passing play as Harry Biggs connected well with Leo Palmer, Galloway and Nicoletti-Dowd to produce a number of opportunities on goal but they were unable to find a break through and the quarter ended goalless.

In the second quarter Binfield mounted their own attack which was thwarted by Freddy Estornel. This was followed by a run upfield and passed on to Galloway then to Josh Ashford for a one two and a well placed chip shot from Galloway just over the keeper who just got a hand to it but couldn’t save it from going into the goal to put the hosts head.

With renewed vigour, Binfield made an attack on goal, but further good defending from Estornel and good saves from George Beesley kept the threat at bay.

Binfield had a shot on goal early in the second half which was well saved by Beesley. Soon after a run by Galloway down the left hand side through the defence, crossed in to Isaac Walmsley who turned and scored to make it 2-0.

Biggs continued to show good skill down the left side as he turned in past a defender, passed the ball on to Galloway who put in a cross into the box. Walmsley received and neatly flicked the ball up then turned and volleyed home to make it 3-0.

The fourth quarter saw Henley mount increasing pressure on the Binfield area and a tough tackle on Estornel resulted in a penalty being awarded. Estornel stepped up and confidently put the ball to the left of the keeper to make it 4-0.

As the end of the game approached, Binfield mounted several attacks which eventually led to them scoring a consolation goal.

This match marked the final game of the year that has seen them win 13 consecutive matches and scoring 84 goals in the process.