Tucker nets hat-trick as City are put to the sword

PLAYER/MANAGER Sam Tucker scored a hat-trick to help WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW defeat visitors READING CITY U23s at the Recreation Ground during last Saturday’s Premier Division clash.

With no recognised strikers due to injury and suspension, Tucker played the number nine role for the hosts, with Jamie Mitchell playing in central midfield.

Two minutes into the game Woodcote found themselves a goal down. Tyler Edwards was dribbling with the ball down the right before slipping, allowing the City winger to run unchallenged down the wing before crossing the ball for Tyrese Weeks to tap home.

Ten minutes later Woodcote were level. A cross from Frank Dillon on the left was only partially cleared before Tucker struck the ball into the corner of the net.

Jamie Froude in the Woodcote goal pulled off a fine save from a one-on-one situation to keep the scores level.

Midway through the half Woodcote found themselves ahead. Tucker picked up the ball just outside the Reading City penalty area, before playing a through ball to Ben Rusher, who with the advances of the oncoming goalkeeper, slotted the ball underneath him to put the hosts 2-1 up.

Wave after wave of Woodcote attack were always threatened with a dangerous Reading City on the counter attack. However the hosts went further ahead after a cross from Ryan Corbett was met by Sam Green who headed the ball back towards the front post where Tucker finished to make the score 3-1.

Woodcote could have extended their lead soon after when Corbett played a clever pass to the back post where Dillon found himself in space but fired the ball over the crossbar.

Ten minutes into the second half Rusher and Tucker again combined. The ball looped up into the air in the City penalty area and it was Rusher who leapt highest to head across the six yard box where Tucker was on hand to make it 4-1.

Froude again made a good save from a one-on-one situation whilst the woodwork came to City’s aid on a couple of occasions.

In Division 1 ROTHERFIELD UNITED ran out 2-0 winners at home to READING YMCA RAPIDS. Both goals, scored by Guy Bickerton and Darren Scott, came in the second half.

WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES’ Division 2 promotion hopes took a knock as they crashed to a 4-1 defeat at HURST RESERVES. Jamie Newport was on target for the visitors.

HAMBLEDEN went down to a 2-1 defeat in their top-of-the-table Division 3 clash at BERKS COUNTY RESERVES. Jimi Middleton fired the visitors into the lead after 15 minutes before the hosts equalised on the half-hour mark. Berks County netted the winning goal 15 minutes from time.

HENLEY TOWN ran out 2-0 winners at home against CINTRA PARK ROVERS. There were few chances in the first half as the sides went into the break goalless.

Seconds into the second half Henley took the lead when Dan York played a one-two to Ram Kumar who crossed the ball for Arran Finch to head home.

Things got worse for Cintra Park Rovers when they had a player sent off for aggressive behaviour. Henley made it 2-0 when a Daniel Charlfont composed finish found its way past the goalkeeper. Late in the game Cintra Park was reduced to eight men with a further two red cards being issued.

Elsewhere in the division GORING UNITED RESERVES picked up a point from a 0-0 draw at WOODLEY UNITED A.

In Division 4 HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT went down to a narrow 1-0 defeat at AFC CORINTHIANS A.