Match abandoned following heavy rain

JUST over half the Thames Valley Premier League fixtures were either postponed or abandoned last Saturday due to freezing and wet conditions.

One of the matches that was abandoned was WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW’S Premier Division clash at BERKS COUNTY.

In a very even first half, Berks County drew first blood with a spectacular goal after 35 minutes. Woodcote went close to levelling when Ed Gadd’s goal-bound effort from Ryan Corbett’s cross was well saved.

The rain, which had persisted throughout the first-half, intensified during the break leaving one goal area waterlogged. The referee insisted on continuing the match and soon awarded a penalty to the home side.

After prolonged discussions with both sides, the referee abandoned the match and led the teams from the field to bring the match to an end.

In Division 4 HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT went down to a 1-0 defeat against WESTWOOD UNITED DEVELOPMENT. The only goal of the match was scored in the 55th minute.

• GORING UNITED crashed out of the Reading Invitation Junior Cup after going down 6-1 at home to ELDON CELTIC in their third round clash. Marton Thomas netted the home side’s only goal of the game.