Watlington hit top spot

More patients criticise NHS after-care provider
A HEALTHCARE provider accused of failing to ... [more]
Monday, 31 December 2018
WATLINGTON TOWN moved to the top of Division 2 on goal difference as they maintained their 100 per cent league record with a 3-0 win against EAST HENDRED RESERVES.
Jason Williams (2) and Adam Holloway were on target for the hosts in a match played out in heavy rain. In Division 4 WATLINGTON TOWN RESERVES won 3-2 away to CHOLSEY RESERVES.
Sean McCullough, Martyn Newbold and Sam Saunders were on target for Watlington who end the year in fifth place in the table.
31 December 2018
More News:
More patients criticise NHS after-care provider
A HEALTHCARE provider accused of failing to ... [more]
Baby food boss awarded OBE in New Year’s Honours
The founder of an organic baby food company has ... [more]
Woman launches shop only months after losing father
THE daughter of a Goring retailer who died ... [more]
POLL: Have your say