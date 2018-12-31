Watlington hit top spot

WATLINGTON TOWN moved to the top of Division 2 on goal difference as they maintained their 100 per cent league record with a 3-0 win against EAST HENDRED RESERVES.

Jason Williams (2) and Adam Holloway were on target for the hosts in a match played out in heavy rain. In Division 4 WATLINGTON TOWN RESERVES won 3-2 away to CHOLSEY RESERVES.

Sean McCullough, Martyn Newbold and Sam Saunders were on target for Watlington who end the year in fifth place in the table.