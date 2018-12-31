Monday, 31 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Watlington hit top spot

WATLINGTON TOWN moved to the top of Division 2 on goal difference as they maintained their 100 per cent league record with a 3-0 win against EAST HENDRED RESERVES.

Jason Williams (2) and Adam Holloway were on target for the hosts in a match played out in heavy rain. In Division 4 WATLINGTON TOWN RESERVES won 3-2 away to CHOLSEY RESERVES.

Sean McCullough, Martyn Newbold and Sam Saunders were on target for Watlington who end the year in fifth place in the table.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33