Derby cup encounter at Triangle

HENLEY TOWN will host Hambleden at the Triangle Ground tonight (Friday) for the Stewards Cup.

The match, which will take place under the floodlights at 7pm, will be the eighth time the two sides have met for the trophy which is contested annually. Henley Town have won the trophy on the previous seven meetings.

The annual clash for the cup was started up by former Henley and Hambleden player Adam Markwell and takes its name from his business.

The two sides have already met once this season in Division 3 of the Thames Valley League where Hambleden ran out 3-0 winners on their home ground.

The first meeting between the clubs took place in 1910/11 — Henley Town Reserves against Hambleden first team. The first meeting in which both sides played their first teams was not until 1984/85.