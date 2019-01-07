Charlfont nets brace as Henley retain cup

HENLEY TOWN made it eight successive Stewards Cup wins as they retained the trophy under the floodlights at their Triangle Ground on Friday night of last week.

The hosts were on the front foot from the start and were rewarded when Daniel Charlfont pounced on a loose ball in the box to volley home to put Henley 1-0 up. Henley made it 2-0 when Nico Cheesman’s shot from the edge of the box went in off the post.

Hambelden pulled a goal back with a Nick Ellis shot from distance that found its way into the back of the Henley net. Charlfont restored Henley’s two goal advantage as he made it 3-1 just before the break with a composed finish from inside the box.

Henley started the second half with a whole new team and didn't have to wait long to add to the score after a Tom Chaplin powerful run was halted by a Hambelden defender inside the box to give the hosts a penalty. Liam Painter stepped up and converted to make it 4-1.

Soon after Henley were awarded another penalty when Hugh Barklem was fouled in the box. Barklem converted to make it 5-1. Hambelden pulled a goal back from Marius Pilca to complete the scoring.