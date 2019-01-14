Potter’s long throw helps side complete fightback

WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW had to settle for a point from their goalless draw at WESTWOOD UNITED in last Saturday’s Premier Division encounter.

Despite hitting the woodwork on a number of occasions, Woodcote/Stoke Row were unable to break the deadlock against determined opponents. Westwood United also created some chances in which keeper Jamie Froude had to make a couple of good saves for the visitors.

In Division 2 second placed WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES came back from a 3-0 half-time deficit to snatch a 3-3 draw at home to PHOENIX OLD BOYS.

Errors in defence handed the visitors a comfortable lead but a good second half performance saw goals from Josh Millar, Andy Taylor and Andy Mantle restore parity. Crucial in two of the goals was the long-throw of Daryl Potter who came on as a substitute midway through the second half.

Elsewhere in the division GORING UNITED picked up their second league win of the season as they triumphed 4-2 at HURST RESERVES.

Josh Monk fired the visitors in front before the hosts hit back. Angus Williams restored Goring’s advantage on 35 minutes but Hurst netted again on 40 minutes to level the scores at half-time.

In the second half James Williams fired United into a 3-2 lead on 65 minutes before substitute James Pearson wrapped up the scoring 10 minutes from time.

In Division 3 HENLEY TOWN slipped to a 2-1 defeat away at WOODLEY UNITED A.

Henley started the match on the front foot and took the lead after 10 minutes when midfielder Dan Sykes poked the ball home following a goalmouth scramble. Soon after Sykes almost doubled his side’s lead when he was put through one-on-one with the United goalkeeper but his shot went over the bar.

Five minutes later the hosts levelled the scores after scoring from a cross from a move that started by the hosts winning the ball on the halfway line. The visitors started the second half on top and created several chances before Woodley went in front from a breakaway move on 63 minutes.

Henley, who only had one substitute available, were forced to play the latter part of the match with just 10 men after two players picked up injuries. Despite being a player short Henley went close to equalising when a Nick Holzer cross found Jack Naerger but his effort on goal went narrowly wide.

Elsewhere in the division basement side GORING UNITED RESERVES crashed to an 8-3 home defeat against TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE. The visitors raced into a 4-0 half-time lead and extended their lead early in the second half. Jack Page-Smith, Daniel Reynolds and Samuel Simmonds were on target for the home side who conceded a further three goals during the half to complete the scoreline.