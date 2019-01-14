Town get new year off to winning start

HENLEY TOWN kicked-off the new year by defeating unbeaten TWYFORD COMETS 4-2 at the Triangle Ground last Sunday in their Division 1 clash.

The hosts made a bright start to the game and created several good chances and were rewarded after 20 minutes when Hugh Barklem layed the ball off on the edge of the box for Sam Earl to fire low into the bottom left corner from 20 yards out.

Henley were pegged back to 1-1 when a Twyford player drilled in a low cross for their striker to find the net.

The home side started the second half the better of the two teams and were rewarded when Nico Cheesman went past two tackles and played the ball across goal for Barklem to finish from close range.

Henley made it 3-1 when an Earl solo effort saw him beat three defenders before releasing a powerful strike into the top left hand corner of the goal from just inside the box. Town made it 4-1 when a Dan York through ball found Cheesman who ran inside the box and pulled it back to Barklem whose composed finish beat the goalkeeper. The Comets pulled a goal back from the penalty spot late in the game to complete the scoring. Elsewhere in the division SC UNITED went down to a 2-0 defeat at AYDIN.

• IN the Tilehurst Charity Cup, EMMER GREEN crashed to a heavy 6-0 defeat away at THE SPORTSMAN. The hosts led 1-0 at half-time before netting five times in the second half without reply.