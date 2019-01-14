Monday, 14 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Town get new year off to winning start

Town get new year off to winning start

HENLEY TOWN kicked-off the new year by defeating unbeaten TWYFORD COMETS 4-2 at the Triangle Ground last Sunday in their Division 1 clash.

The hosts made a bright start to the game and created several good chances and were rewarded after 20 minutes when Hugh Barklem layed the ball off on the edge of the box for Sam Earl to fire low into the bottom left corner from 20 yards out.

Henley were pegged back to 1-1 when a Twyford player drilled in a low cross for their striker to find the net.

The home side started the second half the better of the two teams and were rewarded when Nico Cheesman went past two tackles and played the ball across goal for Barklem to finish from close range.

Henley made it 3-1 when an Earl solo effort saw him beat three defenders before releasing a powerful strike into the top left hand corner of the goal from just inside the box. Town made it 4-1 when a Dan York through ball found Cheesman who ran inside the box and pulled it back to Barklem whose composed finish beat the goalkeeper. The Comets pulled a goal back from the penalty spot late in the game to complete the scoring. Elsewhere in the division SC UNITED went down to a 2-0 defeat at AYDIN.

• IN the Tilehurst Charity Cup, EMMER GREEN crashed to a heavy 6-0 defeat away at THE SPORTSMAN. The hosts led 1-0 at half-time before netting five times in the second half without reply.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33