Monday, 21 January 2019

Gray nets hat-trick as villagers complete Vale double

WATLINGTON TOWN’S dominance in Division 2 of the North Berks League continued last Saturday as they ran out 3-0 winners at STANFORD-IN-THE-VALE.

Jason Williams, Martin Williams and Chris Witchell were all on target as Watlington maintained their 100 per cent league record with nine successive wins.

Meanwhile in Division 4 WATLINGTON TOWN RESERVES eased to a comfortable 8-0 home win against STANFORD-IN-THE-VALE RESERVES in a match that saw Andy Gray score a hat-trick, with two of the goals coming from the penalty spot.

Gabby Heycock and Tom Bowden both helped themselves to two goals each while Keith Woolfson wrapped up the scoring.

