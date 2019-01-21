United secure share of spoils thanks to Eaglesham’s strike

HENLEY TOWN crashed to a 5-2 defeat away at AYDIN in their Division 1 clash on Sunday, just seven weeks after beating them 13-0 at the Triangle Ground.

The home side raced into a 4-0 lead before Charlie York pulled a goal back with a 40-yard strike. Moments later Harri Douglas scored straight from the corner to make it 4-2.

Aydin put the score beyond doubt soon after as they netted their fifth goal of the match to complete the scoreline.

At the foot of the table SC UNITED drew 3-3 with WOODLEY UNITED at Bishopswood.

Woodley started brightly and took the lead after two minutes, scoring a free header at the back post. The visitors doubled the lead when a headed back pass from SC United defender Jamie Thomas to keeper Chris Marshall was intercepted by a Woodley winger who finished from close range.

The home side hit back as Rob Eaglesham raced onto the end of a Michael Johnson through ball to score past the onrushing Woodley keeper.

Just before half-time Callum Parr-Jones was tripped in the box and awarded a penalty which Aaron Attfield tucked away to level the scores.

The home side came out brightly in the second half, hitting the woodwork twice and forcing Woodley’s keeper into a number of saves. However, a swift breakaway saw Woodley make it 3-2 with a well worked counter attack ending with a long range volley into the top corner.

With 20 minutes remaing United winger Luke Potter picked out Eaglesham with a low driven cross to side foot home and level the scores once more.

EMMER GREEN made it through to the semi-finals of the Berks and Bucks Intermediate Cup after running out 2-1 winners at ELDON CELTIC at South Reading Leisure Centre.

Both teams started lively but it was Emmer Green who took an early lead when Ashley Searle beat a defender in the air to head home Jake Smith’s corner.

Eldon hit back 15 minutes later to equalise. Both teams worked hard for the advantage but it remained honours even at 1-1 heading into the break.

Emmer Green looked the stronger of the two sides in the second half but despite chances couldn’t find the back of the net.

The visitors kept pressing and pushed forward with Jordan Lovelock on the ball. With 15 minutes of the game remaining Lovelock clipped the ball to the back stick where Ryan Adams volleyed home from 10 yards out.

Eldon fought back and created several chances but good defending from John Donegan and keeper Phil Brown kept the home side at bay to secure a place in the last four for Emmer Green.