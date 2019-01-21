Monday, 21 January 2019

Club seek women footballers

GORING UNITED have embarked on a new chapter in the club’s history with the creation of a new ladies team.

The team is the brainchild of Tracey Wibberley and Goring United’s first team manager, Iestyn Llewellyn.

Wibberley had been holding informal training sessions with a small group of players and approached the club with the notion of a ladies team.

They currently have a group who train once a week on Tuesday evenings from 7pm to 8pm at Sheepcot Recreation Ground, with sessions put on from experienced coaches Colin Williams and Jack Read-Wilson.

Although more than 20 players have been attending the weekly sessions, there are no definitive plans to join a league just yet as for now the emphasis is simply on playing football in a relaxed and fun environment.

Players of all abilities are welcome to join in with the training sessions. For further details contact either Llewlleyn via email at iestynllewellyn@hotmail.co.uk or telephone 07771 908889 or Wibberleyon 07341 287697.

