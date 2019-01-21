Villagers suffer their first home defeat of season

IN front of a sizeable crowd, hosts WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW and BURGHFIELD served up an entertaining match, which ebbed and flowed, with both sides producing spells of good football during last Saturday’s Premier Division tussle.

Burghfield were fast out of the blocks and shocked Woodcote/Stoke Row by going 2-0 up inside the first 10 minutes and with their first two attacks.

Woodcote/Stoke Row gradually got their game together and they narrowed the gap after 22 minutes when, after an incisive pass by the impressive Ben Rusher, Ed Gadd finished decisively with the help of a deflection.

Two minutes later it was Jonny Adey’s turn to get on the scoresheet with a bizarre goal. His tame shot seemed to pose no threat, but in attempting to control it rather than catch the ball, the keeper allowed it to squirm between his legs and into the net for 2-2.

The second-half began in explosive fashion with Woodcote/Stoke Row making it 3-2 after just two minutes. Once again Adey was the scorer, his first shot from Liam Baker’s cross, producing a good save, but when the ball came back to him, he scored with a delightful chip.

When, 10 minutes later, Woodcote were awarded a penalty for a trip in the penalty area there was no doubting that Adey would step up to take it and complete his hat-trick, making it 4-2 to Woodcote.

In the dying minutes, Burghfield pulled a goal back to make it 4-3, but it proved too little too late in a match that saw Ben Rusher and Liam Baker put in assured performances.

In Division 1 ROTHERFIELD UNITED came from a goal behind to pick up a point as they drew 1-1 at COOKHAM DEAN RESERVES.

Cookham Dean started well and had already been thwarted by a fine low save by stand-in goalkeeper Ryan Richardson before they took the lead on 10 minutes when a set-piece was nodded back into the box and smashed in from close range. Rotherfield grew into the game as the first half wore on without really creating any clear cut chances.

The second half was a different story as Rotherfield settled into a passing rhythym. Man-of-the-match Dwayne Clarke and substitute Tom Bean were a major influence as they operated in pockets of space. The away side’s dominance finally paid off 10 minutes from time in scrappy fashion when striker Chris Read latched on to a near post flick by Ed Bickerton and Read's effort was turned into his own net by a Cookham defender.

WARGRAVE ran out 2-0 winners in their Division 2 home clash with WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES in a match that saw James Lee red carded for the visitors.

HAMBLEDEN lost their first home match of the season as they went down 4-2 in their Division 3 clash with promotion rivals WOODLEY UNITED A.

The visitors started brightly, storming into a 4-0 lead before half-time. The pick of the goals was a top corner finish from 15 yards after Hambleden had wasted three good opportunities to take the lead in the first 10 minutes. The home side’s lack of game time, playing their first competitive match since early December showed.

The second half brought a change of formation as the hosts got back into the game. Goals from Rackshaw and Varga tightened up the score line and some good saves from the Woodley keeper kept them in the match.

HENLEY TOWN ran out 4-0 winners against high-flying BERKS COUNTY RESERVES at the John Nike Stadium where the visitors adapted well to playing for the first time on the 3G pitch where they controlled the game from start to finish.

Henley took the lead when Jack Naerger’s long shot was parried by the goalkeeper to Nico Cheesman who picked up the loose ball before being brought down by the goalkepper. Arran Finch fired home the penalty into top right to give Henley the lead. Shortly after Berks County were reduced to 10 men when their striker was sent off for a late lunge on a Henley player.

Henley doubled their lead when a Dudley Powell free kick found Cheesman who slotted it past the goalkepper. Henley made it 3-0 when a Cheesman solo effort down the right saw him pull the ball back across to Finch who was brought down in the box. Finch converted the penalty into the bottom left. Just before half-time Henley goalkeeper Arron Stevens pulled off a good save to maintain the visitors’ clean sheet.

Henley wrapped up the scoring late in the second half when a defensive mistake allowed Cheesman through on goal and, with just the keeper to beat, he slotted home into the middle of the goal. Despite having a slight injury, substitute Daniel Chalfont put in a good display from the substitutes bench for Henley.

Basement side GORING UNITED RESERVES went down to a 6-2 home defeat against TAPLOW UNITED A. Angus Williams netted a goal in each half for the hosts, who were 4-1 down at half-time.

In Division 4 HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT went down to a 4-2 defeat at DATCHET VILLAGE.