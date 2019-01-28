Cheesman nets five goals as Town run riot on travels

EMMER GREEN picked up all three Senior Division points at the Recreation Ground on Sunday thanks a convincing 5-1 win against PURLEY.

Both teams were evenly matched from the kick off but it was Emmer Green who took the lead on the half hour mark when Jordan Lovelock collected a good ball down the line from Ciaran Crean who found himself in on goal to put the hosts in front. Purley grabbed an equaliser 10 minutes later to level the scores at half time.

Fifteen minutes into the second half Ryan Adams saw his cross handled by a Purley player in the box. Daniel Donegan stepped up and fired home the resulting spot kick into the top left hand corner to put the home side back in front.

Ten minutes later Emmer Green netted a third when Adams’ corner hit the Purley keeper and went in off his chest. The home side made it 4-1 when Lorenzo Medford collected Phil Brown’s goal kick and laid it off nicely to Adams who fired home.

Emmer Green netted their fifth of the game after good work from Liam Lukeman, who beat the fullback, and put in a pin-point cross to Luke Donegan who headed it back across goal for Jordan Lovelock to head home.

Nico Cheesman scored five goals to help HENLEY TOWN to a comfortable 10-1 Division 1 win at WOODLEY UNITED.

Henley started on the front foot and were awarded a penalty when Nico Cheesman was shoved in the back. Cheesman picked himself up and converted the spot kick to make it 1-0.

The visitors were awarded their second penalty when Aaron Brittain was brought down in the box. Cheesman converted from the spot once again. Henley made it 3-0 when a Cheesman flick on was met by Hugh Barklem who ran towards goal before finishing well.

Soon after a Tom Essam cross was met by Barklemwho headed home his second of the match.

In the second half Henley continued their scoring exploits and went 6-0 up with goals from George Carder and Cheesman completing his hat-trick.

Woodley pulled a goal back before Henley netted four more goal with Carder grabbing his second of the match, Cheesman netting a further two and Arran Finch netting the visitors’ third penalty of the match to complete the scoreline.

Elsewhere in the division SC UNITED went down to a 5-2 defeat at second placed MAIDEN PLACE. Luke Potter scored the only goal of the first half to put the visitors ahead.

In the second half the hosts equalised United were reduced to 10 men when Potter received his marching orders on the hour mark.

The home side made their numerical advantage count as they raced into a 4-1 lead before Toby Herman pulled a goal back for United late in the game. On the stroke of full-time Maiden Place netted again to complete the scoreline.