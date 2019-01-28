Wargrave maintain promotion charge

WARGRAVE moved up to second place in Division 2 thanks for a 4-2 home win against PHOENIX OLD BOYS last Saturday.

The hosts started brightly and could have taken the lead but found themselves 1-0 down when they conceded a sloppy goal against the run of play.

Wargrave equalised when good play from Stuart Moss set up Sam Wild to fire home. Phoenix made it 2-1 just before half-time following further sloppy play from the hosts.

Wargrave upped their game in the second half and equalised with a good team goal which ended with Joe Wigmore squaring to Wild for a tap in.

Moss made it 3-2 to the hosts, heading home from a Graham Bettes corner. Bettes made it 4-2 with a volley from inside the box after some great dribbling from Joseph Danelian to complete the scoring.

Elsewhere in the division GORING UNITED crashed to a 4-1 home defeat against HURST RESERVES. James Pearson netted the only goal of the match for the hosts in the first half.

Hosts HENLEY TOWN secured the honours in their Division 3 derby clash with HAMBLEDEN at the Triangle Ground. Henley started brightly and went 1-0 up on 20 minutes when a Dan York shot from long range and tight angle found it's way into the top left corner.

The hosts made it 2-0 shortly after when Dan Chalfont was played through on goal and he made no mistake as he fired past the Hambleden keeper.

Henley appeared to put the game out of Hambelden’s reach when York’s fine footwork down the right allowed time for him to cross to Jack Naerger who lost his marker with a well timed run and thumped the header in for 3-0 just before half time.

In the second half Hambeldon grew into the game more and pulled a goal back when Jimi Middleton scored from the penalty spot.

The visitors made it a nervous last 20 minutes for Henley when Middleton scored his second of the game to pull the score back to 3-2 with a well-taken free-kick.

The visitors’ hopes of a comeback were brought to a halt 10 minutes from time when they had Marius Pilca sent off.