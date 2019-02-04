Monday, 04 February 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Dixon’s goal secures place in semi-finals

WATLINGTON TOWN progressed to the semi-finals of the Oxfordshire Intermediate Cup thanks to a 2-1 home win against ROTHERFIELD UNITED.

Chris Witchell fired the home side into the lead before Chris Read levelled for the visitors. With time running out Ashley Dixon scored a late winner.

Watlington Town will now face Marston Saints Reserves away on February 9 in the semi-final.

Meanwhile WATLINGTON TOWN RESERVES ran out 5-4 winners away at UFFINGTON UNITED in Division 4 of the North Berks League in a topsy-turvy game.

Watlington took the lead, before finding themselves 3-1 down. They then pulled it back to 3-3, then 4-3 up, before Uffington levelled on the half-time whistle.

Tom Bowden scored the last of his three goals midway through the second half to make it 5-4. Andy Gray and Sam Saunders were the other scorers for Town.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33