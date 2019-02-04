Dixon’s goal secures place in semi-finals

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
Monday, 04 February 2019
WATLINGTON TOWN progressed to the semi-finals of the Oxfordshire Intermediate Cup thanks to a 2-1 home win against ROTHERFIELD UNITED.
Chris Witchell fired the home side into the lead before Chris Read levelled for the visitors. With time running out Ashley Dixon scored a late winner.
Watlington Town will now face Marston Saints Reserves away on February 9 in the semi-final.
Meanwhile WATLINGTON TOWN RESERVES ran out 5-4 winners away at UFFINGTON UNITED in Division 4 of the North Berks League in a topsy-turvy game.
Watlington took the lead, before finding themselves 3-1 down. They then pulled it back to 3-3, then 4-3 up, before Uffington levelled on the half-time whistle.
Tom Bowden scored the last of his three goals midway through the second half to make it 5-4. Andy Gray and Sam Saunders were the other scorers for Town.
