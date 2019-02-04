Visitors have rub of the green in top of the table encounter

EMMER GREEN dropped their first Senior Division points of the season losing 1-0 to THE SPORTSMAN at the Recreation Ground on Sunday.

The hosts could have taken the lead in the first minute but somehow Ashley Searle’s shot was kept out by the Sportsman keeper and the post. The Sportsman had chances but in-form Emmer Green goalkeeper Phil Brown kept the score 0-0 at half time.

The Sportsman took the lead early on in the second half but Emmer Green got a penalty soon after when Andy Rossiter was bundled over in the box. Daniel Donegan stepped up to take the penalty but with the keeper beaten Donegan hit the crossbar and saw his shot cleared by the Sportsman.

Emmer Green worked hard and thought they’d grabbed the equaliser when Searle’s header did hit the back of the net but it was flagged offside by the linesman and not given by the referee.

The home side worked hard to grab a point but despite their best efforts couldn’t find the elusive equalising goal.

In Division 1 SC UNITED crashed to a 7-1 defeat away at WOOLHAMPTON CRICKET. United were 7-0 down at half-time with four goals being conceded from corners, two deflected free kicks and a Michael Johnson own goal.

Callum Parr-Jones scored United’s consolation goal in the second half in what was a much improved performance by the visitors.