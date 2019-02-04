Geyton nets twice on debut in awayday win

JONNY ADEY and Ed Gadd both helped themselves to two goals each as WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW dominated their 6-0 away win at WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS last Saturday to move up to second place in the Premier Division table.

The visitors opened their account in the sixth minute and never looked back as they raced into a 5-0 half-time lead.

First on the scoresheet was Jonny Adey who followed in to volley home after the first shot was blocked. Sam Tucker went close a minute later, but after 13 minutes the score was 2-0 as James Worsfold headed home Ben Rusher’s free kick.

After 25 minutes it was 3-0 as Jamie Froude’s free-kick was headed backwards by a defender into the path of Adey, who made no mistake. Two minutes later Tucker was again in the action as his corner was headed home by Sam Green for 4-0. Just before the interval Ed Gadd scored from close range after a goalmouth scramble to make it 5-0.

The anticipated goal deluge failed to materialise in the second-half, but Woodcote did increase their lead early on when Rusher’s cross was cleverly flicked-on by Worsfold into the path of Gadd who increased his goal tally to two. After that, Woodcote continued to attack while Woodley fought a brave rear-guard action.

In Division 2 visitors WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES secured another point in their quest for promotion as they drew 1-1 at PHOENIX OLD BOYS. Substitute Alex Ray was the scorer for the visitors.

HENLEY TOWN moved up to fifth place in Division 3 after running out 2-0 winners at GORING UNITED RESERVES.

The visitors started the game brightly and created several opportunities to open the scoring but were denied by the Goring goalkeeper.

Henley’s best chance of the half came just after 20 minutes when a Ram Kumar corner was met by Craig Trimmings whose effort rattled the crossbar.

Shorty after the break Henley took the lead when debut striker Harry Geyton scored with his head from a Daniel Charlfont corner. Henley doubled their lead when Geyton was played through and finished well, firing the ball into the top right corner. Fellow debutant George Miller also impressed for the visitors.